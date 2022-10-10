This is a topic with lots of moving parts, so I am going to spread it out over a couple of shorter posts. Stay tuned by subscribing.

The idea that a healthy democracy requires a strong opposition is deeply embedded in most understandings of politics, but it is another one of those truisms we must reassess in the light of the 2022 federal election. Robust alternative views are important within a democracy, certainly, but we need to rethink the idea that “the opposition” means a single, strong party (or a “Coalition” performing that function).

Mainstream commentators are slowly waking up to the fact (even as it has been blindingly obvious to the rest of us for a while) that the main conservative parties in Australia are no longer fit for purpose, that at a state and federal level they have allowed themselves to be captured by various extremists and have become deeply unrepresentative of most of the country. This growing acceptance of the obvious in the media and elsewhere is causing all sorts of handwringing, understandably so, but we should see what is happening as an opportunity, not as a problem.

Conventional thinking calls for the resurrection/reinvigoration of the Coalition in the name of effective opposition, and we see this presumption explicitly and implicitly informing much of the media commentary. What’s more, the shift to independents and smaller parties is almost inevitably presented as a fracturing of the vote and seen as some sort of crisis of democracy, an undermining of the coherence of the two-party system.

But I think we have reached the point where that idea is itself anti-democratic. The two-party system is not sacrosanct, and it is past time for the media to think outside that particular box, that particular echo chamber, and start assessing politics through the lens of what I call in my forthcoming book, the new elevated middle of Australian politics.

On 21 May 2022, for the first time, more than thirty per cent of Australians voted for someone other than the two major parties, and we can’t just dismiss that as some sort of mistake or aberration. Clearly, a significant and increasing number of people are finding, not only that the legacy parties are dangerously out of touch, but that they (the voters) are quite happy to give their vote to community independents or the Greens.

The idea that we should pining for, or even championing, the return of a coherent and functioning Liberal-National Party Coalition simply because that is the way in which we get an allegedly effective opposition—as if that is in-and-of-itself a good thing—seems to me something that needs to be proved rather than assumed. It is part of the denial of just how bad things have become on conservative side of politics and the way in which people’s expectations of politics are transforming.

The nature and completeness of the collapse of the Coalition, and the Liberal Party in particular, along with the ongoing struggle of the Labor Party, even in government, to define itself in a way that is likely to drag back a significant portion of that floating thirty per cent, speaks to fundamental changes in Australian society that no longer can be answered by resort to a reinvigoration of the two-party system. The idea that all we need is for the Liberals to get their act together, or for Labor to develop a bit more spine, misses the more fundamental point that, even at their best, these two legacy blocks are never again likely to dominate electoral politics in the way they have in the past.

And nor should they.

The major parties are, inevitably, part of a status quo, a form of power that endures no matter who is in government. Such continuity is necessary for a functioning society—you can’t just tear everything down and start again every three or four years, and indeed, progressivism relies on this stability. But that continuity—the maintenance of an establishment power—is also a source of stasis and corruption and it is that aspect that has really come to the fore in the last decade or so. The Augean stables of Australian democracy are well and truly in need of a good flushing out, and many of the problems that confront us now arise because a political class—one that includes politicians, the media, business and senior bureaucrats—is resistant to change and reform.

Share

Leave a comment

In this sense, then, what we need more than a “effective” opposition—embodied in the idea of two dominant factions—is a powerful alternative source of power that challenges that two-pillar status quo. An alternative not beholden to the same sources of establishment power is the only way we are likely to get genuine and lasting reform.

In other words, in Australia, political stasis and corruption rests on the presumption of a “two-party” system, and it is precisely that that Australian are reacting against in voting for smaller parties and independents in increasing numbers. This is democracy working as it should, with the will of the people revealing itself through the ballot box, and we need to accept and adjust to this new reality.

Simply reinvigorating the Liberal Party isn’t going to achieve the reform we need.

To put it slightly differently, whether or not the Liberal-National Party Coalition can reinvent itself and make itself a viable alternative government is less important than whether our democratic institutions can adapt to the reality of an electorate that is increasingly choosing a more plural approach to representation. This means that the idea of an effective opposition needs to be rescued from the presumptions of the two-party system and given new meaning in the form of a deliberative crossbench that better represents the Australia we actually live in.

My new book, Voices of Us: The Independents’ movement transforming Australian democracy, will be out on 1 December 2022 through NewSouth Books.

“Dunlop has written a thoughtful, provocative and historically informed analysis of the rise of the independents in the 2019 federal election. He charts how we arrived at this moment, the institutional failures (and some strengths) in media, political parties and in our sense of citizenship, and the possible ways forward from here, including reconceived democratic forms. There have been a number of accounts of the independent’s movement, but this is the first I have seen to attempt to analyse the history and the broad social and political context. You don't have to agree with everything Dunlop says to be grateful for the intellectual framework he provides. This will be an influential book.” Margaret Simons

“The rise of the ‘Voices Of’ movement has shaken the two-party system in Australia to its foundations, laying the basis for a fundamental realignment in the near future. But most of us know little about the history of the movement or about the theory of politics behind it. Tim Dunlop provides us with both an inside account of the way the movement developed, and an insightful analysis of the challenge it poses to Australia’s political class.” Professor John Quiggin