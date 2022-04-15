Since launching this site a few months ago, it has taken off in a bigger way than I anticipated, and I want to thank you all for that.

Don’t get me wrong, we are not about to rival anyone in the mainstream media, or even the big names on this platform, in terms traffic. But the site is reaching an audience, and I am pleased to see it able to have some impact.

Remember folks, change always comes from the margins, and so we have to keep those margins healthy, especially as this election unfolds, and beyond that too.

To that end, I have decided to devote a proportion of the subscription money the site generates to commissioning other writers to publish here.

At this stage, I am not looking to accept pitches—I don’t have the resources for that—but I will be approaching people to write for The Future of Everything who I think will have something interesting to say and who have expertise outside my own areas of interest.

This is still very much in the planning stage, but I wanted to let you know my thinking.

Obviously, I am also mentioning it to encourage people to consider the paid subscription option, as my ability to go down this path, to invite other writers to submit work, is dependent on my ability to raise some revenue. I will be investing my own money initially to get this off the ground, but it will have to become self-sustaining to continue.

I am talking to some well-known people and hopefully they will be able to contribute, but there are also so many thoughtful and informed people out there who rarely get a chance to publish, let alone be paid for their work, and I want this space to be somewhere that helps them find an audience and a bit of income.

Let me know what you think.

The other thing I wanted to mention was that Meanjin asked me to write a piece for them about the first week of the election campaign, specifically on how the media has covered it, and that has gone OFF—getting a huge response.

You can read it here.

Anyway, thank you again for your support, and stayed tuned as I try—with your help—to get some new writers published here.

