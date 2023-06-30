The response by members of the political class—particularly politicians—to the findings of corruption against former NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian is an amazing insight into the born-to-rule mentality of those in positions of power in our country, and it shines a bright light on the contempt in which they hold the electorate and democracy itself.

It is tempting to think of this as Berejiklian’s side of politics going into bat for her, but as no less a figure than Chris Minns, the Labor Premier of NSW, made clear in his response to the ICAC ruling, this attitude infects “both” sides of politics, illustrating perfectly how the interests of the political class as a class override more marginal party-based differences.

Minns’ response was supportive of Berejiklian herself, while throwing just enough shade across the processes of ICAC to give the impression that, yeah, he broadly supports their work, but thinks that reform is needed to not cause too much inconvenience to those politicians who come to its attention, including his predecessor-but-one as Premier.

“Firstly, this report has taken way too long. I think that's been generally recognised across the political spectrum in New South Wales. The second point here is that nothing in this report takes away I think, from premier Berejiklian handling of the COVID emergency, which I still regard as being excellent.

“I want to make the point that when former Premier Berejiklian made her resignation, we didn't call for it. And I didn't demand that she stepped down at the time. And I think there's got to be a discussion in New South Wales about the ICAC being in existence, undertaking the role that it's legislated to do, while at the same time allowing the work of government to continue…”

There are big but-Mussolini-got-the-trains-to-run-on-time vibes about the whole performance, not to mention “Yes, but other than that, Mrs Lincoln, how was the play?”

Why in god’s name, you might ask, is Minns defending Berejiklian?

It can perhaps be read as insurance: a recognition that he, too, or one of his associates, may need this sort of generosity of spirit at some point. I mean, the history of the Labor Party in NSW certainly suggests such insurance is prudent.

If that is the case, then it is precisely the sort of class solidarity that I am highlighting.

At another level, Minns’ comments can sound like a reasonable and balanced assessment of a difficult public policy situation, but let’s just remind ourselves what ICAC said about Berejiklian. I mean, read the whole thing, but here’s a pertinent extract from the press release (emphasis added):

The Commission finds that Ms Berejiklian took a number of actions in relation to the ACTA proposal in circumstances where she knew that Mr Maguire was its principal proponent. …



The Commission finds that she breached public trust by exercising her official functions in relation to decisions concerning the RCM proposal which she knew was advanced by Mr Maguire.



…Ms Berejiklian also determined to make a $20–million funding reservation for Stage 2 of the proposal, and approved the letter arranging for that funding reservation to be made, without disclosing her close personal relationship with Mr Maguire. This meant the reserved funds, which entailed a significant sum of public monies, could not be spent on other projects until they were released.



This was at a time when she was in a position of a conflict of interest between her public duty and her private interest in maintaining or advancing her close personal relationship with Mr Maguire, which could objectively have had the potential to influence the performance of her public duty….



The Commission also finds that Ms Berejiklian engaged in serious corrupt conduct by refusing to discharge her duty under section 11 of the ICAC Act to notify the Commission of her suspicion that Mr Maguire had engaged in activities which concerned, or might have concerned, corrupt conduct. … The report notes that Ms Berejiklian must have known that she was not entitled to refuse to exercise her official functions for her own private benefit, or for the benefit of Mr Maguire. To do so to conceal conduct she suspected concerned, or have might concerned, corrupt conduct on the part of Mr Maguire, another member of Parliament, both to protect herself and him from the Commission exercising its investigative powers was grave misconduct. It undermined the high standards of probity that are sought to be achieved by the ministerial code which, as premier, Ms Berejiklian substantially administered.



…The Commission is of the opinion that consideration should be given to obtaining the advice of the DPP about the prosecution of Mr Maguire, G8wayInternational director Phillip Elliott and Maggie Wang, an associate of Mr Maguire, for various offences. The Commission is not of the opinion that consideration should be given to obtaining the advice of the DPP with respect to the prosecution of Ms Berejiklian for any offence.

Berejiklian engaged in “grave misconduct”, she “undermined high standards of probity”, she “must have known” what she was doing, and she “engaged in serious corrupt conduct.”

But sure, the Labor Premier is providing her a character reference.

A lot is being made of the fact that ICAC declared Berejiklian’s behaviour corrupt but didn’t recommend legal action against her, as if this is somehow a contradiction. In fact, it is the perfect illustration of the central problem. Behaviour can be corrupt without being illegal and that is largely because the people likely to be found corrupt by a body like ICAC write the bloody laws.

Far from excusing Berejiklian, this apparent contradiction condemns the entire system.

It is worth running through some of the comments that filled up Twitter as the ICAC ruling became known, and they were led off by this disingenuous comment from former Liberal Deputy Premier, Matt Kean:

Interestingly, it was independent MPs—past and present—who weren’t going to let this nonsense go unchallenged.

But there was no shortage of other defenders of Berejiklian, all willing to play down the serious corruption findings against her, and, in the process, call into question ICAC itself.

Here’s Jason Falinski, the man whom Sophie Scamps defeated at the 2022 federal election, and who apparently still hasn’t figured out why:

The NSW Shadow Minister for Roads and Infrastructure got in on the act:

The current Liberal MP for Manly:

The Shadow Minister for Fair Trade:

Even Joe Hockey jumped on the bandwagon, praising GB while undermining the integrity of ICAC:

It wouldn’t be a (Liberal) party without The Australian throwing in their lot, and they are very much on the condemn-ICAC slippery slope:

You can’t just dismiss all this as an understandable defence of a friend and a colleague. This is a section of the ruling class letting us know that they don’t really think the rules should apply to them. Ultimately, they are laying the groundwork to weaken ICAC’s powers.

The ramifications of this mindset amongst the political class run deep, and that is what should concern us.

If you want to know how things like the corruption around PwC, or sport rorts, or pork-barrelling around the health industry, or all the other dodgy matters involving public money being used in pursuit of political advantage happen, look no further than how those in charge of the nation’s governance react to matters like the findings against the former Premier.

If you want to know how the most vulnerable in our society end up being ridden roughshod over in matters like #robodebt, Aboriginal deaths in custody, or the Covid laws coming down most heavily on minorities, look no further than how those in charge of the nation’s governance react to matters like the findings against the former Premier.

The vulnerable are pursued relentlessly while the powerful are given the benefit of every doubt. The former are abandoned by the system, while the latter can rely on a well-connected conga line of suckholes to say black is white and up is down on their behalf. Here’s Peter Dutton doing just that:

Circling the wagons doesn’t even begin to describe the carefully choregraphed act of arse-covering that is going on with all this.

What I’m describing isn’t merely a “culture of corruption”: it is an idea of power that infects the entire self-understanding of those who are raised, groomed and promoted within certain institutions, certain schools, and through the pre-selection and promotion processes of the public service and the political parties themselves.

What is on display is a corrupt idea of public service deeply tied to a class-based sense of self-interest, and it is damaging our democracy.

Berejiklian’s ballroom full of dance partners is just the latest manifestation.