At the last federal election, the number of people voting for someone other than the so-called “two major parties”—Labor or the L&NP—was at a record higher, more than 30% of votes cast. This trend has been developing for a while, though it has tended to be supressed in its effects thanks mainly to our preferential voting system which directs votes back to the “majors”.

There is a whole argument to be had about the nature of this trend, about the way in which people vote strategically or not, but I won’t get into that here. I just want to note the obvious trend, which is influenced by a range of social and political changes that have happened over the preceding decades, especially regarding the changing workforce and what this has meant for women and young people in particular, for career formation, the ability to own a home, and the way in which people are able to accrue superannuation. Again, I’m not going into details here, but I’m sure most are aware of the broad arguments.

Well, maybe a few details.

This podcast discussion between psephologist Ben Raue and Shaun Ratcliff from YouGov, where they discuss the Australian Cooperative Election Survey, gives some interesting insights, not just into the fact that the Liberal Party was wiped out in metropolitan Australia, but the underlying trends that led to that result.

Ratcliff makes clear that we need to be careful not to confuse finer-grained trends with aggregate ones, and so while there is evidence of high-income voters abandoning the Liberals, and more traditional Labor voters going the other direction, we shouldn’t conclude that the Libs are now the party of the working class or that Labor is now the party of capital, as some have claimed.

Nonetheless, swings were evident, and Ratcliff notes that “it looks like the Coalition did lose support amongst highly educated voters, in particular… So, it's not just a story of the teals, it's a story of the Coalition across the board doing quite poorly in the in the inner and middle suburbs of Australia's big cities, big metropolitan areas, and they went backwards regardless of who their competition was, whether it was independents, Labor, or the Greens. The Coalition— or the Liberal Party more specifically—went backwards in these sorts of areas, which have better educated higher income voters.”

Thank you for reading The Future of Everything. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Here’s the thing: although Labor and the LNP and most of the establishment of which they are part—and that includes the media—are carrying on as if nothing much has changed since the election of 21 May, I don’t think we have to scratch the surface too hard to find that this cohort—the political class, if you like—is more than a little worried.

The emergence of a genuine third force in Australian politics—a cohort that can reliably activate around 30+% of the vote and perhaps turn that vote into a crossbench that holds the balance of power in the lower house—is obviously a challenge to the legacy parties and the institutions through which they exercise power, and you would therefore expect them to react to these changing circumstances.

You would expect, for instance, them to deny that anything much had changed, and we are seeing plenty of this. Immediately after the election, for instance, Labor National Secretary Paul Erickson said at the Press Club that ‘I don’t accept that we are in some new epoch or new era where everything is different.’

You would expect the media to start running the line that our sacred (so-called) two-party system should be protected lest bad things happen, and sure, enough, the Nine Entertainment group obliged with this recent piece by journalist and author, Annika Smethurst:

So-called "teal independents" championing integrity, climate and women’s issues, aren’t the problem. But their ability to woo voters away from the major parties will further fracture Labor and the Coalition and is unlikely to improve consensus in politics in the longer term. The party system isn’t perfect but for many years it has, for the most part, served us well. A system of broad ideological coherence has provided a stability and forces parliaments to favour the middle not political extremes. A major collapse in support for Australia’s two centrist parties will instead leave parliament more vulnerable to demands from the fringes.

Labor’s emphasis on cooperation and collaboration is also part of a response to this new third force. Treasurer Jim Chalmers selling the Jobs and Skills summit in terms of Canberra becoming the “capital of consensus” is an example of how the new government is recognising that voters are fed up with business-as-usual politics and want to look hands-on, engaged, and collegial.

In amongst all this, the open cross-party cooperation between NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet and Victoria’s Daniel Andrews is an interesting development, but even it has to be read within the context I have been outlining here, a political class circling of the wagons.

I have no doubt there are genuine benefits in this collaboration, and it also speaks to changes in the relationship between state and federal politics apparent since the Covid epidemic reinvigorated the Federation—it might even speak to a genuine meeting of minds, even friendship, between the two leaders—but we would be foolish to discount the changing nature of our electoral politics and the move away from the major parties as a motivating factor.

There is a level of self-interest against the power of the third force that will happily bring the traditional rivals together. Such is the nature of a status quo that is challenged by a new interloper.

Will all this be enough to keep the “two” parties dominant?

Probably not.

Bipartisanship is not the same thing as democracy, and I don’t think we can presume that such shows of cooperation will be enough for that new middle-third of Australian politics to be won over (or won back). That rising force wants more than cooperation between the legacy parties: they want a bigger table at which many more voices can be seated and be heard.

Bipartisanship is still a game of insiders and outsiders, and the trend we are seeing is that the outsiders—those who felt so ignored by both major parties that they voted instead for independents and Greens in larger numbers than ever before—don’t want to be on the outside anymore.

And this is the fatal flaw in the reasoning of the Smethurst piece—where she writes, “A major collapse in support for Australia’s two centrist parties will instead leave parliament more vulnerable to demands from the fringes” and that the independents are “unlikely to improve consensus in politics in the longer term”. It ignores the nature of the process that got the independents (and a record number of Greens) elected in the first place, and what she lumps together as a fringe, was actually highly organised groups of engaged and well-informed voters coming together, talking amongst themselves, and finding candidates who would represent them in a way the major parties were failing to do.

You simply don’t understand the independents’ movement if you don’t understand the power of the kitchen-table conversations from which it grew.

The power of this new third force is organic, it grows in the soil of local communities, and it no longer needs to believe in the promise of stability from increasingly moribund “major” parties. These voters are quite happy to risk their democratic arm on an empowered crossbench, and they don’t see that as instability; they see it as deliberative democracy.

Anyway.

It is still too early to be confident about what we are seeing develop in Australia at the moment, but we are getting close to the point where people no longer fear a big crossbench with the balance of power. Maybe Labor can, as they continue to bank the benefits of not being the Morrison government, hold on for another term of majority government, but I suspect the trend is towards that empowered crossbench.

Whatever happens, Australian politics is going to be dominated by all sorts of strange bedfellow developments—like Dom and Dan, and the jobs summit—as the legacy parties, the political class, work to shore up their position against the rising third force.

My new book, Voices of Us: The Independents’ movement transforming Australian democracy, will be out on 1 December 2022 through NewSouth Books. This site will be offering discounts for subscribers, so now is a good time to sign up!