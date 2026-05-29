I recently wrote a piece critical of Matt Chun’s essay about the shootings at Bondi Beach. In it, I attributed a quote to him that were not his words. This was an egregious mistake and I apologise unreservedly. At his request, I have removed the piece, but I wanted to make sure everyone here was aware of the error.

I really have no excuse other than my own carelessness and a degree of hubris. I used AI to search for other examples of how people had responded to Chun’s piece, asking for links and key quotes. It brought up mainly mainstream pieces from Australia but some Reddit links, and links from overseas sources. I also asked it to summarise the piece, not in lieu of reading it but in addition. (I had first read it after reading Guy Rundle's comments about it.) I clicked through on some of the links. I noted down the quote, wrote a drop in paragraph using it, and added it to the draft at some point. That I didn't double-check it or recognise it as not part of the original essay is entirely on me.

So, yes, this is a case of AI generating a false quote, but the issue is that I should’ve been far more careful in checking it and I am deeply sorry, and embarrassed, that I didn’t do it to the extent necessary. Obviously, we are all aware of this issue of false quotes and attributions with AI, but I had enough hubris to think such a thing would never get past me. It did.

When Matt Chun first contacted me, I initially responded by saying “It came from a email discussion with people I know and generally trust and I should've been much more careful.” I was pretty sure I knew what the issue was, but this was a fob to give me time to think about it. Obviously, I should’ve just said, let me look into it, but I actually thought that sounded worse, more like a fob than the false reason I gave. That's not an excuse, just the thought process in the moment. I also apologise for this.

I will leave further discussion of the the problems with using AI in this way for later. For now, I really want to make clear the error and to apologise publicly to Matt Chun for the false quote and the initially misleading response. As I say, I have no excuse beyond my own carelessness and hubris.