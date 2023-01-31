Civility and the status quo
The automatic operation of institutional power in a democracy
A version of this piece appeared originally in The Market Herald.
One the main points I make in Voices of Us is that, although the May 2022 election was a culmination of changes to Australian voting habits building over many years, and that the Liberal Party had been crushed in a way previously unimaginable, corporate and establishment power would not al…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Future of Everything to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.