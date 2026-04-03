In our universal bereavement, like grieving parents, we have put away all painful reminders of our loss. —PD James

In his book, Capitalist Realism, the late Mark Fisher uses the movie Children of Men as a metaphor for the current state of the world. What is being lived through in the movie is a mass sterility event, a present in which children are no longer being born. That “theme of sterility must be read metaphorically” Fisher says, and it poses a question: “How long can a culture persist without the new? What happens if the young are no longer capable of producing surprises?”

Detail from Bernard Sleigh’s Anciente Mappe of Fairyland (ca. 1920) — Source .

I loved the movie—more than the book—and Fisher’s discussion of its depths is fantastic. But I want to to suggest that our time, the lived-through present we are currently stuck in, is far worse than the dystopia shown in that movie. Rather than living in the midst of a mass sterility event where children are no longer born, we live in time where they are deemed completely disposable. They have become the ultimate symbol—and victim—of a regnant, malicious, corrupt and immoral world order, where the willingness to harm children is the ultimate expression of political power.

The abuse and instrumentalisation of children is not just another symptom of a decaying dispensation; it is the clearest available symbol we have that a particular moral order is being deliberately crushed. Not just liberal democracy, but something deeper and more fundamental. The willingness of figures like Trump and Netanyahu to harm children, or to defend their harm, is not incidental to their politics but a chosen way of staging an absolute break with the normative architecture that made post-war democracy possible.

“Every child in Gaza is the enemy. We need to occupy Gaza and settle it, and not a single Gazan child will be left there. There is no other victory.” —Former Likud Knesset member, Moshe Feiglin

Let’s be clear: protection of the most vulnerable in society—of which children are the paradigmatic example—is at the centre of any moral order that wants to call itself civilised. If a culture cannot or will not secure the bodies and futures of those least able to defend themselves, then whatever else it builds—GDP, border walls, submarines, space programs, artificial intelligence—is mere ornament.

The point is not sentimental. It is structural, and children sit at three fault lines at once. They are physically vulnerable, politically voiceless, and temporally exposed, that is, they have to live in the future we create.

A civilised nation or moral order therefore does at least three things. It shields children from direct harm: from violence in the home, exploitation at work, abuse in institutions, bombardment and terror in war. It equips them with education, healthcare, nourishment, love—the basic goods that allow a human life to unfold.

And it refuses to instrumentalise them: it does not turn their suffering into a lever of policy, a deterrent, a bargaining chip, a spectacle.

And actually, there is a fourth thing: it preserves a viable natural environment for them to live in after we have gone.

When those minimums fail​—worse, when they are actively abandoned, as is happening now—something more than policy is at issue. The moral centre collapses. Our moral centre collapses. A society prepared to abandon children’s safety and that treats their pain as negotiable or necessary is confessing what it really values: not justice, but power; not care, but domination; not a future, but short‑term advantage.

And here we are.

The deliberate harming of children feels, and should feel, like a qualitative break. It is not a tragic side‑effect of politics as usual. It is politics choosing what kind of order it wants to be. Consider some of what is happening.

Before she settled on the notion of the banality of evil, Hannah Arendt had dealt with with the idea of radical evil—a kind of metaphysical extremity that exceeded ordinary categories of crime and punishment, something almost inherently exceptional. Radical evil, in this sense, was the attempt to make human beings “superfluous,” to eradicate not just lives but the conditions of meaningful life altogether. It was, as she saw it then, a break with the human condition itself.

The “banality of evil” is almost an opposite understanding. In her account of the Adolf Eichmann trial, she portrays not a demonic figure but a join‑the‑dots bureaucrat, someone whose wickedness lies precisely in his ordinariness, in his inability or refusal to think from the standpoint of others. Hence the famous formula: not a Mephistopheles, but a functionary who “never realised what he was doing.” Evil here is not radical in the sense of metaphysical depth; it is radical in the sense of being rooted in the everyday operations of institutions, in rule‑following, in careerism. It is a kind of proto‑biopolitics: power expresses itself through procedures and routines, by “just obeying orders,” and that very routinisation, rather than grandly enacted individual actions, defines the nature of its horror.

It is like we now have the worst of both worlds.

There is a return of the spectacular—genocide, paedophilia, exemplary violence against children—with the exceptional act folded into a new normal. When Trump uses family separation as deterrence, or when Hegseth exults in unrestrained killing, or when children are bombed, poisoned or trafficked in full view—and politicians shrug or gloat—the point is not to hide the extremity; it is to make it part of the furniture.

It is statement of intent: look at what we are capable of.

The abuse of children—through war, border policy, trafficking, targeted terror, neglect—is treated as just another lever of governance, just another tool in the policy kit. It is talked about in the same tones as tariff adjustments or policing strategies. That is the new banality: not the faceless clerk shuffling papers in ignorance of the consequences, but the media‑trained politician or pundit who perfectly well understands the consequences and treats them as unremarkable.

Genocide, paedophilia, exemplary cruelty are no longer imagined as the outer edge of possibility; they are staged statements of intent, things that “just happen” under the rules of the game. The radical evil Arendt initially described—the attempt to make certain humans superfluous—reappears, but now it is administered with the coolness of her later banality.

That we even need to have this discussion blows my mind. That countries like Australia can turn a blind eye is just sickening and our leaders will not be well remembered by history.

Hey, I know, it is all just a carefully calibrated realpolitik and Albo is actually playing eight-dimensional chess. But realpolitik and its cognates are just words we use when we want to sound grown‑up about this, and there is nothing grown‑up about watching the clock being wound back on the basic protections afforded to children and deciding that our strategic interests outweigh our obligations. If harming children is now the chosen way to perform the new authoritarianism, then the question for a country like Australia is brutally simple: which side of that performance are we on?

To engage in any sort of hedging is to buy into the sort of argument people like Stephen Miller make in a less varnished way, that “We live in a world, in the real world … that is governed by strength, that is governed by force, that is governed by power. These are the iron laws of the world since the beginning of time.” Albanese’s handwringing implicitly accepts the truth of this, otherwise, surely, he would stand up to it.

Rasha Abu Jalal, a journalist from the Gaza Strip, recently wrote about the collapse of life—and the lifeworld—there, just in case you were in any doubt. In a harrowing account of the devastation, she singles out what is happening to children. She cites Dr Dardah Al-Shaer, professor of social psychology at Gaza University, who says that “the Gaza Strip is now experiencing one of the largest collective psychological disasters in modern history.”

“Children are the most psychologically affected group by the war, because a child cannot interpret what is happening around them—bombing, killing, displacement, and loss of family—so many psychological and behavioural symptoms appear such as bedwetting, sudden silence, stuttering, nightmares, severe fear, and sometimes what is called psychogenic seizures or dissociation from reality,” al-Shaer noted. “We also notice the spread of cases of silence or what is called catatonia among children who witnessed killings or lost their families, where the child stops talking and moving and becomes as if separated from the world. These cases used to require specialised psychological treatment inside the psychiatric hospital that was destroyed,” the doctor added.

And then:

“In wars, trauma usually ends, and then the recovery phase begins, but in Gaza, the trauma continues every day; there is no safe place and no real stop to the bombing, and this deprives the brain of the chance to begin the recovery process. So we see severe psychological symptoms on a wide scale, especially among children.”

The glimmer of hope in all this, if you can call it that, can perhaps been found in something Tim Hollo was talking about the other day, quoting a different idea from the indispensable Hannah Arendt. He takes her reading of Kafka’s parable of a man trapped between the push and pull of past and present and uses it to expose how we live in the tension between what’s gone and what’s yet to come—and how, when that tension collapses, we risk becoming trapped in inertia.

But here is the glimmer of hope.

Those moments when authority and meaning have broken down are exactly when we might glimpse genuine freedom: the chance to create something new. To do so—politically, culturally, imaginatively—we first have to recognise the fall, to look into the abyss and see that what once held us up has collapsed.

Consider this a contribution to that act of recognition.

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