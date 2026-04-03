The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Janice McEwen's avatar
Janice McEwen
3d

Here in Australia our acceptance of selling off pre school care and education to for-profit early childhood centres, and our failure to properly fund public schools already demonstrates that capital and 'the economy' mean more to us than our children. We are on a slippery path to the world of Trump and Netanyahu.

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Gavin Miller's avatar
Gavin Miller
3d

Humbling TD, your words for me are quite humbling. Precision and accuracy in one article; it is the distillation of everything being written but skirting around the real issues of these insane, inane times. Indeed 'which side of that performance are we on?'

As Sue Bennett writes in 'Where Have All the Leaders Gone? Mar 31, 2026 'But I want to go further. The problem is not just unseriousness. It is cowardice. A political class so captured by polling, so beholden to vested interests, so terrified of losing the next election, that it has forgotten why it wanted to win in the first place.'.

Sticking with Australia, the mutated dysfunctional system of government that has got us here sure as hell can't get us out. Cheers

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