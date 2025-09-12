The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

Andrew Wilson
Andrew Wilson
21h

Fuck right off indeed. Can't think of a better way to respond to Klein. What infamy he will reap. The so called 'liberals' in the US have lost the plot completely. Agree with every thing you say Tim. Kirk was a vile specimen and to pretend he was something other than the racist, misogynist violent fascist his words demonstrate does an enormous disservice to all of us. As does Albanese's mealy mouthed condemnation of political violence. Don't remember him saying anything comparable when Melissa Hortman and her husband were murdered by a MAGA supporter. In June - 3 months ago - how quickly they forget.

Patrick Brosnan
Patrick Brosnan
21h

Yeah, the 'thoughts and prayers' vibe has taken over rational discussion in the face of gun violence, in this case to cover what a vile grifter Kirk was. The state of Utah has set in motion the procedures to ask for the death penalty...before they have arrested someone let alone had a trial. The person that announced this stupidity invoked the lord in a kind of beseeching of assistance that the lord Jesus in his divine mercy would guide us to this evil person so we can kill them. It's gone past political, this is mental illness stupidity ignorance....

