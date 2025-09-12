‘Live rightly, die, die . . .’ I listened. There was nothing more. Was he rehearsing some speech in his sleep, or was it a fragment of a phrase from some newspaper article? He had been writing for the papers and meant to do so again, ‘for the furthering of my ideas. It’s a duty.’ —Heart of Darkness

What sick impasse have we come to when people feel the need to performatively declare that shooting your political enemies is wrong—duh—or pretend that the unfortunate victim of such violence was actually a good person?

“Presiding at the Infernal Council” (Book II, line 1), from John Martin’s epic set of illustrations for Paradise Lost , 1827 — Source ....

Charlie Kirk, the rightwing podcaster and co-founder of conservative youth organisation Turning Point USA, who was shot to death on September 10, revelled in a culture of violence to which he himself fell victim. When your schtick is built around the idea that a certain numbers of murders per year is an acceptable price to pay to justify the ongoing arming of society, I’m not sure what else you can say. The exact quote is this: “I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the Second Amendment to protect our other God-given rights.”

Clearly, he didn’t think this trade-off included his own neck being torn open by a high-calibre rifle.

And now, as everyone from Donald Trump down has made clear, the moment will be used to justify or excuse further violence. It will be memefied, shared, repackaged, stretched and shrunk in every way the mainstream and social media environments can manage, and as Ryan Broderick wrote yesterday, it will be commodified, turned into “More content for his fellow influencers to share and comment on and monetize and fuel their endless culture war.”

And then it will be forgotten.

I’m not sure how, or if, you can stop this escalation but naming it would be a good start. The likes of Ezra Klein do us no favours with their handwringing and patently dishonest and misconceived tributes. Perhaps the only thing worse than speaking ill of the dead is to pretend they were something they were not, but there was Klein in the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, spouting the purist bullshit in the pages of The New York Times, dragging us all further into a pit of disinformation:

You can dislike much of what Kirk believed and the following statement is still true: Kirk was practicing politics in exactly the right way. He was showing up to campuses and talking with anyone who would talk to him. He was one of the era’s most effective practitioners of persuasion. When the left thought its hold on the hearts and minds of college students was nearly absolute, Kirk showed up again and again to break it. Slowly, then all at once, he did. College-age voters shifted sharply right in the 2024 election. That was not all Kirk’s doing, but he was central in laying the groundwork for it. I did not know Kirk, and I am not the right person to eulogize him. But I envied what he built. A taste for disagreement is a virtue in a democracy. Liberalism could use more of his moxie and fearlessness. In the inaugural episode of his podcast, Gov. Gavin Newsom of California hosted Kirk, admitting that his son was a huge fan. What a testament to Kirk’s project.

Please fuck off.

That’s not what Kirk was doing at all, as a trawl through his contributions will reveal, and fortunately, The Guardian has done the trawling for us:

On race

If I see a Black pilot, I’m going to be like, boy, I hope he’s qualified. – The Charlie Kirk Show, 23 January 2024 If you’re a WNBA, pot-smoking, Black lesbian, do you get treated better than a United States marine? – The Charlie Kirk Show, 8 December 2022 Happening all the time in urban America, prowling Blacks go around for fun to go target white people, that’s a fact. It’s happening more and more. – The Charlie Kirk Show, 19 May 2023 If I’m dealing with somebody in customer service who’s a moronic Black woman, I wonder is she there because of her excellence, or is she there because affirmative action? – The Charlie Kirk Show, 3 January 2024 If we would have said that Joy Reid and Michelle Obama and Sheila Jackson Lee and Ketanji Brown Jackson were affirmative action picks, we would have been called racists. Now they’re coming out and they’re saying it for us … You do not have the brain processing power to otherwise be taken really seriously. You had to go steal a white person’s slot to go be taken somewhat seriously. – The Charlie Kirk Show, 13 July 2023

On debate

We record all of it so that we put [it] on the internet so people can see these ideas collide. When people stop talking, that’s when you get violence. That’s when civil war happens, because you start to think the other side is so evil, and they lose their humanity. – Kirk discussing his work in an undated clip that circulated on X after his killing. Prove me wrong. – Kirk’s challenge to students to publicly debate him during the tour of colleges he was on when he was assassinated.

On gender, feminism and reproductive rights

Reject feminism. Submit to your husband, Taylor. You’re not in charge. – Discussing news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement on The Charlie Kirk Show, 26 August 2025 The answer is yes, the baby would be delivered. – Responding to a question about whether he would support his 10-year-old daughter aborting a pregnancy conceived because of rape on the debate show Surrounded, published on 8 September 2024 We need to have a Nuremberg-style trial for every gender-affirming clinic doctor. We need it immediately. – The Charlie Kirk Show, 1 April 2024

On gun violence

I think it’s worth to have a cost of, unfortunately, some gun deaths every single year so that we can have the second amendment to protect our other God-given rights. That is a prudent deal. It is rational. – Event organized by TPUSA Faith, the religious arm of Kirk’s conservative group Turning Point USA, on 5 April 2023

On immigration

America was at its peak when we halted immigration for 40 years and we dropped our foreign-born percentage to its lowest level ever. We should be unafraid to do that. – The Charlie Kirk Show, 22 August 2025 The American Democrat party hates this country. They wanna see it collapse. They love it when America becomes less white. – The Charlie Kirk Show, 20 March 2024 The great replacement strategy, which is well under way every single day in our southern border, is a strategy to replace white rural America with something different. – The Charlie Kirk Show, 1 March 2024

On Islam

America has freedom of religion, of course, but we should be frank: large dedicated Islamic areas are a threat to America. – The Charlie Kirk Show, 30 April 2025 We’ve been warning about the rise of Islam on the show, to great amount of backlash. We don’t care, that’s what we do here. And we said that Islam is not compatible with western civilization. – The Charlie Kirk Show, 24 June 2025 Islam is the sword the left is using to slit the throat of America. – Charlie Kirk social media post, 8 September 2025

On religion

There is no separation of church and state. It’s a fabrication, it’s a fiction, it’s not in the constitution. It’s made up by secular humanists. – The Charlie Kirk Show, 6 July 2022

Read these quotes and then read again Klein’s assertion that this guy was “practicing politics in exactly the right way” and wonder why Klein envied what he built. Ask yourself what Gavin Newsom is doing with this.

Kirk’s death is the unsurprising and unconfusing outcome of a social and political culture steeped in violence. Any further violence that arises from this one act won’t be because this was a “Reichstag Fire” moment or a “Archduke Franz Ferdinand” moment or even an “October 7” moment; it will be because that is all the culture has left.

Kirk’s death occurs in an environment where America has lost the ability to recognise, let alone mount a case against, fascism. All centrist liberals like Klein have left is their performative burlesque acts of civility and their utter terror of being labelled insensitive by people who hate them.

Donald Trump is in the process of building an authoritarian state in which overt violence is the organising factor. It is one in which any attempt at decency, civility, equality, even democracy has been burned to ash they brush from their shoulders like dandruff. Trump was aided and abetted in this project by likes of Charlie Kirk who softened up the minds of a generation of people caught in the soul-destroying maw of a collapsing empire. But he is also being aided and abetted by an opposition that has lost the ability to see what is in front of its eyes and call it out honestly.

Don’t worry about this being the first shot in a civil war. That war is already lost.

