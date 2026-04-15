The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Andrew's avatar
Andrew
7h

That claifies what is happening. Thanks Tim.

Yes, Labour and the LNP know they stink, but instead of improving their policies they want the status quo locked in by law.

Just remember folks, party survival is number one on a political party's agenda. Donors second and the voter a distant last.

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Gita's avatar
Gita
6h

Thanks for writing about this.

I was part of a community independent campaign (Sue Chapman in Forrest WA) and we followed the whole thing closely.

The guy who came up with the whole scheme (I’ve justly forgotten his name but some high rasputin) said to Simon Holmes a Court who pointed out the unfairness and corruption: “That’s the f*cking point”

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