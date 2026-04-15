The entire colony cd. see this were unfair we was being ruled by warders there were no more justice than in the days of yore. —Peter Carey, The History of the Kelly Gang

Victoria’s political donation laws were presented as the toughest in the country, I seem remember, but they have now been struck down because they tried to sneakily install an advantage for Labor, the Liberals and the Nationals that would’ve entrenched the two-party system.

Hard to believe they would try that, I know.

Big Fish Eat Little Fish , a 1557 engraving by Pieter van der Heyden from Pieter Bruegel’s 1556 drawing — Source .

In Hopper v. Victoria, decided this week, the Court found that Part 12 of the Electoral Act 2002 (Vic), operating with a special “nominated entity” exception, imposed an impermissible burden on the implied freedom of political communication and is therefore invalid. In plainer language: you can’t claim to clean up money in politics while building yourself a hidden back door to the bank.

The scheme worked like this.

In 2018, the Andrews’ Government capped political donations to about $4,000–$5,000 per donor over a multi‑year election period, framing it as a way to “get big money out of politics” and “level the playing field”. At the same time, it allowed each party to cite one “nominated entity”. In practice, just three appeared on the register: Labor Services & Holdings for the ALP, the Cormack Foundation for the Liberals, and Pilliwinks for the Nationals.

And here’s the twist: gifts between those entities and their parties were expressly excluded from the legal definition of “gift”, meaning they did not count as political donations and were untouched by the cap. I mean, talk about shameless.

Independents and minor parties were squeezed under strict limits; the legacy parties kept an uncapped internal pipeline.

Paul Hopper and Melissa Lowe, who ran as independents at the 2022 Victorian election, challenged this set‑up. Their case was simple: because the major parties’ nominated entities held large assets and could lawfully channel unlimited funds to their associated parties, while new entrants were stuck under the cap, the law entrenched incumbents and distorted the electoral contest. It wasn’t just lopsided in practice; it was lopsided by design.

The High Court agreed. It accepted that donation caps aimed at reducing corruption and undue influence are legitimate, but held that the nominated‑entity exception “markedly” undermined that purpose and imposed an unjustifiable burden on political communication.

This part of the government’s case is worth lingering on a bit too.

The ABC notes that “In other arguments, the state told the High Court the major parties were the ones which form government and for that reason different treatment was warranted,” and it is hard to tell whether they are just being disingenuous or are simply so trapped in the logic of the two-party system they really can’t see how self-serving this argument is.

The state’s argument dresses up cartel‑building as constitutional principle!

It takes the current fact that Labor and the Coalition usually form government and tries to turn that into a legal reason to hard‑wire their advantage into the funding system. It’s completely circular. The major parties form government in large part because the rules—including “nominated entities” that could avoid the cap if registered before 2020—already privilege them, so you cannot then invoke that structural dominance as a neutral justification for further privilege.

In a representative system, campaign‑finance law should create a level field so that any party or independent can plausibly win office. It shouldn’t be designed to pre‑ordain who the “real” contenders are. By claiming that majors deserve “different treatment” simply because they are the ones that form government, the state effectively denies that independents and minor parties are legitimate potential governments at all. The net effect, had the laws had stood, would be an unfair, undemocratic scheme that entrenched a two‑party duopoly rather than one that curbed corruption.

Fortunately, the Court wasn’t buying it, and the verdict is a big constitutional slap for Victoria and it will echo into the federal sphere.

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The decision arrives just as the Albanese Government’s federal “reforms”—now challenged in the Fair Elections case backed by Climate 200, Zoe Daniel and Rex Patrick—are being criticised for entrenching the majors in subtler ways.

At Commonwealth level, donations to a party branch or candidates are capped at $50,000 per donor, but parties can effectively access $450,000 from the same donor by aggregating across federal, state and territory branches. Independents and single‑branch parties can’t. Parties enjoy a $90 million war chest for national advertising, while independents are locked into an $800,000 per‑seat spending cap. Climate 200’s Simon Holmes à Court calls it, quite rightly, a “financial gerrymander” and “the preservation of incumbency”.

So yes, Hopper is a win , but it’s a narrow one, and we need to keep that in mind.

The Court has removed one egregious pile of money from Victoria’s big three parties to bury their faces in and blow bubbles. It has not, and probably cannot, remake the system around the way Australians now actually vote.

The implied freedom doctrine is a limited vehicle for reform. It stops parliaments from imposing unjustified burdens on political communication, but doesn’t require them to create a genuinely level field between parties and independents. It doesn’t touch public funding formulas that reward past vote share and that shower money on those who already hold seats. It doesn’t address compliance regimes designed around party bureaucracies that are a manageable overhead for Labor or the Liberals but chew up volunteer‑run community campaigns.

Worst of all, it doesn’t register at all that our political landscape is changing and that voters have already moved on from the system such laws seek to entrench.

And this is no coincidence. These new laws are being written the way they are precisely because the major parties can see their primacy in the electoral landscape slipping away. Scurrying away. Such laws are a rearguard action to maintain their advantage and they are deeply antidemocratic.

Major‑party primary votes have slumped; Greens, minor parties and community independents are a feature of our parliaments, not a passing protest. Combined support for the so-called “majors” now falls below two-thirds, and more people vote for smaller parties and independents than vote for the Liberals. People are using the ballot box to say they want representation that is local, values‑driven and less beholden to party discipline. Yet almost every piece of the electoral architecture—donation caps, public funding, disclosure rules, administrative practice—still assumes parties are the natural vessel of democracy, and often the same two parties as last time. Even a party like One Nation is cushioned in the current system by brand recognition and recurring public funding in a way a first‑time community independent can only dream of.

Seen through this lens, Hopper is less a turning point than a symptom.

It confirms that the courts will occasionally police the most blatant forms of self‑dealing—and boy, you don’t get much more blatant than what the Victorian Government tried here. But it also shows how far the law—the whole system—lags behind a public that has already started to build a more plural, candidate‑centred politics from below.

Unless parliaments are willing to redesign funding and regulation to fit the form of democracy voters are actually creating, we will keep getting decisions like this: welcome, necessary, and nowhere near enough. And of course, the majors won’t do anything to change any of this unless we force them to.

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