And you better start swimmin'

Or you'll sink like a stone

For the times they are a-changin' —Robert Zimmerman

It’s a bit early to be writing Labor off as a one-term government—and I’m not doing that—but the No campaign, and result of the Voice referendum, make it obvious how the next election will be conducted, and it is becoming clearer the risk the country faces.

It’s so obvious that even the mainstream media are noticing, though, as ever, they are seeing it through a distorted lens.

The thing is, there is this weird dual narrative developing which, in the way of these things, is playing to the favour of a conservative fightback.

Let me try and spell it out.

On the one hand, there is a view that says Labor can’t afford to do anything too “radical” for fear of scaring moderate voters (whoever they are). At the same time there is another narrative that warns that Dutton’s radical lunge to the right is exactly what is most likely to get him back into contention.

Talk about heads I win tails you lose!

Let’s try and figure this out.

The key problem is that Labor, and key sections of the media, are still wedded to an enfeebled notion of governing that is convinced that “voters”—however they define that category in their heads—will punish serious “reform”—however they define that category in their heads. Thus, even when Labor does something good, they feel obliged to dress it up as “safe” sucking the life—the transformative potential—out of whatever the reform is.

This is a point Stan Grant made in recent comments about the Voice:

“The voice was never a modest ask, it was monumental,” he said. “Perhaps this was the opportunity lost by the yes campaign, to not let the voice truly speak. “Instead it was shushed … shrunk small enough to fit into politics. In the consultants’ suites and the lawyers’ dens, it was determined that if the voice was made so inoffensive people may say yes. Instead it was so inoffensive people found it so easy to say no.”

Why can’t more people see that mealy-mouthed incrementalism is not going to rally the sort of support you need to stay in power and make people’s lives better?

Part of the problem is too many in the political class don’t have enough contact with voters themselves, especially those in poorer, less educated demographics, the “invisible Australians” as Kos Samaras calls them in a recent article.

This means that many in the political class then instinctively repeat the idea—an accepted wisdom amongst their kind—that voters not only don’t like the idea of reform, but that they will punish the party that instigates it.

Here’s Katharine Murphy expressing just that view (emphasis added):

The failure of the voice suggests Australians have limited bandwidth for big aspirational ideas at the moment. People are head down in life – expensive mortgages, high power and petrol prices, big grocery bills. The government wants to pick up the pace of the transition. But if reforms run too hard and fast, and the lights go off, Dutton and his naysaying agenda prospers.

You can see what she means, but I don’t think these assertions properly take account of how the political landscape has changed and is changing.

In an era where right-wing extremism is increasingly taking hold; where primary votes are draining away from the major parties; and where we have just been through an election where the verities of “blue-ribbon seats” and “rusted-on supporters” were pushed off a teal cliff; and while the allegedly “radical” Daniel Andrews was re-elected with in an increased majority, it is bizarre that the political class, including the media, remains so wedded to the idea that the electorate aren’t up for “aspirational ideas”.

In fact, I would suggest you can make precisely the opposite case—which is Stan Grant’s point—that failing to offer people genuine reform is the thing that opens up the space in which “Dutton and his naysaying agenda prospers.”

Climate analyst and commentator, Ketan Joshi, had a similar reaction to Murphy’s piece, calling it an example of the “unending, perpetual, self-reinforcing cycle of centrism.” More importantly, he pointed out that genuine reform is precisely how you combat the “naysaying agenda”, and that “Rapid emissions reductions would…resolve the power price and petrol price issues.”

No-one is saying is that such change is easy, but you will never achieve it if your starting point is, as Joshi says, “the idea that ‘too much ambition empowers populists.’” More to the point, such thinking completely distorts your ability to even think through what is happening.

Take this don’t-scare-the-horses piece by Michelle Grattan that ran recently in The Conversation:

These days the public appetite for change is not what it was in the 1980s, when Keating was pushing through his measures. If the cost-of-living crisis persists for a long time, the opportunity for reforms will be further constrained. The political cost, however, could extend well beyond that.

This seems completely arse-up to me. The cost-of-living crisis will persist if you don’t do something about it, surely? How do you fix it without “reform”? And are you seriously telling us that people wouldn’t welcome that sort of reform?

Grattan’s comments are confusing, and maybe I have missed a subtler point, but I’m really not sure what she is arguing other than for the most weaselly form of do-nothing centrism as an inherent good. It isn’t clear to me what she actually means by reform—other than the references to the Hawke-Keating reforms of decades ago—or even what her definition of “the public” is, but I would suggest that if you include young people and anyone struggling with housing and other cost-of-living issues in that definition, the appetite for reform might be stronger than Grattan allows.

To quote pollster and analyst Kos Samaras again:

The political landscape is rapidly transforming, upended and reshaped by stressed and declining Australians showing little tolerance for the political leaders whom they perceive as disconnected from their community and lived experience. When surveyed, these Australians repeatedly report high levels of mistrust towards governments, corporations and the small part of Australia that is succeeding.

Anyway, this is the first strand of the dual narrative I’m trying to nail down: that the “public” will punish “reform”.

The other strand is articulated across the media, including in excellent pieces by Nikki Savva and Laura Tingle that set out the destructive path the Liberals are likely to take us down, with Savva saying:

Labor watched the Liberals struggle for a decade to get an operation as effective as they believed GetUp was, then finally on Saturday night (of the referendum), they succeeded. Labor’s political brains now know exactly what they will be up against in 2025. They also know if they can’t counter it or beat it, they are done for.

Savva is great at calling out the nature of what she sees as the LNP’s scorched-earth approach will be, but I think there is a flaw in how she presents the general argument. Or maybe the fault lies in the broader context of how the media report these things.

Instead of calling what Dutton and co. are doing what it really is—a threat to our democracy that renders them unfit to govern—the tendency is to instead present it as a valid political strategy. This has the effect of legitimising behaviour that should not be tolerated. Peter Dutton is criticised, sure, but few question his legitimacy, even as they spell out his anti-democratic approach.

The deeper problem is that most of the media and broader political class are still tied to a two-party mindset that sees the prospect of a hung parliament—a crossbench with the balance of power—as inherently unstable and calamitous. Once you make that assumption, you are almost forced to elevate Dutton and the Liberals in a way that tends to legitimise them, no matter what they do, and it has the effect of hiding the threat they represent.

The point is, you can criticise Dutton as much as you want, but unless you frame that criticism as the asymmetrical threat to democracy it really is—rather than simply as another strategy of the alternative government—then you are playing into the hands of that strategy.

A similar thing happened in the US, where the Republican Party went insane but the media continued to report things within the limitations of an either/or two-party mindset. This faux-balance approach was called out in a famous book by Norm Ornstein and Thomas Manne in 2012. These two leading researchers and mainstream commentators from big-time US think tanks decided to spend some political capital and do what no-one else in the media had been willing to do, namely, say out loud that the problem with US politics was being generated by one party, the Republicans:

Today’s Republican Party…is an insurgent outlier. It has become ideologically extreme; contemptuous of the inherited social and economic policy regime; scornful of compromise; unpersuaded by conventional understanding of facts, evidence, and science; and dismissive of the legitimacy of its political opposition, all but declaring war on the government. The Democratic Party, while no paragon of civic virtue, is more ideologically centered and diverse, protective of the government’s role as it developed over the course of the last century, open to incremental changes in policy fashioned through bargaining with the Republicans, and less disposed to or adept at take-no-prisoners conflict between the parties. This asymmetry between the parties, which journalists and scholars often brush aside or whitewash in a quest for “balance,” constitutes a huge obstacle to effective governance. Mann, Thomas E.; Ornstein, Norman J.. It's Even Worse Than It Looks: How the American Constitutional System Collided With the New Politics of Extremism (pp. 102-104). Basic Books.

Does anyone doubt that this is what is happening in Australia now?

In amongst all this, the other pressure at play is the savvy detachment of the media and the political class, where they see calling out one party as more problematic than another as somehow “activism”. As Amy McQuire notes (taking apart Leigh Sales recent Andrew Olle lecture), “By abiding or striving for false notions of ‘objectivity’ that deny the very reality that everyone is biased, you obscure another journalistic cornerstone: that of transparency.”

This all matters because at the end of the day, it is about much more than the fate of the major parties, or of particular politicians. It is about the sort of country we want to be, and we should be examining it through a filter of policy and democracy, not of party politics.

The net effect of this dual narrative and the stasis it encourages is that it will not only leave the progressive cause stranded, it will create an increasingly divided society. Those most struggling with cost-of-living pressures, with trying to buy or rent a place to live, and with long-term economic security, let alone, securing a healthy planet on which we can all live, are being told “they” don’t really want reform while at the same time being force fed a false binary.

Politics isn’t a game. It certainly isn’t a zero-sum game.

If one party is seeking to destroy the basis of Australia’s democratic politics, making it impossible for us to function as a place in which everyone gets a fair go, then that’s the story, and it trumps every other narrative.

A more honest narrative, then, would look something like this.

The Australian people, as evidenced by voting patterns over decades, are moving away from a knee-jerk two-party settlement towards something more diverse.

They have shown that, rather than being reform-shy, they have been engineering it.

The idea that they would be hostile to major changes in AUKUS policy or the stage-three tax cuts is an unproven assertion that suits nobody but the broader status quo, as well as the conservative elite within Labor and the Liberal Party.

In fact, there is evidence that voters would welcome a redistribution of all the money tied up in those two projects if it was used to address pressing matters such as the housing crisis, the cost-of-living crisis, and climate change.

Additionallly, any narrative about Australian democracy that doesn’t acknowledge front-and-centre that the Liberal Party is dangerously divided and heading in an extreme right-wing direction, threatening our democracy, simply isn’t doing its job of explanation. It is sacrificing truth on the altar of balance.

As I said at the beginning, I am not predicting a Labor loss at the next election, and for all my misgivings about them, I would infinitely prefer they stay in power. The major parties aren’t as bad as each other, not even close. Nonetheless, as things stand, Labor are bringing an Albanese to a Trump fight and they are being skewered by a two-pronged media narrative they must find the courage to ignore.

They have to reset. Big time.

As I have said before, word for word, you don’t beat right-wing extremism with flaccid centrism, and you don’t beat it by kowtowing to sections of the media that will never, ever, support you. You don’t beat it by selling out the most disadvantaged in our society, while playing footsie with all the powerful forces within what is almost an oligarchic status quo—from the mining industry to the banks, to friggin’ Qantas—who only ever act in their own interests.

You beat them by speaking to people where they live, listening to what they need, and building an agenda around that. You win by standing for something.

That’s the narrative.