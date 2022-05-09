Note from Tim Dunlop: As promised, I am commissioning articles for this newsletter, and the latest one is below, by Michelle Arrow. More are in the pipeline. Your subscription supports the publication of these articles and all the work published here. Thank you.

Michelle Arrow is an historian and academic who writes about the social and cultural history of postwar Australia. She is the author of Friday on Our Minds: Popular Culture in Postwar Australia (2009) and most recently, The Seventies: The Personal, The Political and the Making of Modern Australia (NewSouth, 2019). She spends too much time on twitter at @MichelleArrow1

The story of the teal independents contesting Liberal seats in some of Australia’s wealthiest electorates has been the story of this election campaign.

Bucking the larger trend of distrust and alienation from politics, these independents have built grassroots campaigns and galvanised hundreds of supporters. They have reinvigorated the political ‘ground game’ in a way that that can only be beneficial for Australian politics.

Away from the harbour views of North Sydney and Wentworth is the seat of Bennelong, in North-Western Sydney.

With the notable exception of 2007, when long-term member, and then-sitting prime minister, John Howard, lost the seat to Maxine McKew, Bennelong has been a safe Liberal seat. It is leafy and suburban, with a significant Chinese-Australian community, and a solid proportion of university-educated professionals.

Bennelong also voted narrowly against marriage equality in 2017, and is, in other words, home to many of Morrison’s so-called ‘quiet Australians’.

It is blue, not teal.

I’ve lived in Bennelong for about ten years, and federal elections are quiet affairs, always with the same result. McKew’s win is a distant memory.

Yet in 2022 there is a fresh optimism in Labor ranks.

Jerome Laxale, who was the Mayor of Ryde for five years, is the Labor candidate. The popular Liberal member John Alexander has retired.

Bennelong is in play.

Very few Australians are members of political parties, and most don’t tend to volunteer to campaign. I decided to help the Labor party in Bennelong largely because of the government’s treatment of the university sector during the pandemic. Universities were denied JobKeeper four times, and then the higher education ‘reforms’ raised the fees for humanities degrees by more than 100%.

Campaigning has been a steep learning curve.

I’ve been handing out leaflets at train stations, phone banking and door-knocking, none of which I’ve done before. I try to strike a balance between intrusion and friendliness. At times, it has reminded me of working at my parent’s newsagency: dozens of thirty second chats, forging small connections where you can. You get twice as many knockbacks as you do conversations.

The task is daunting: to build an electoral majority, one voter at a time.

The first obstacle is that for many people, politics barely impinges on their lives, at least in ways that they recognise. In the first weeks of the campaign, many needed to be reminded that the election had been called, and few could name the candidates.

The second is how deep-seated many people’s political identifications are, and what they’ll forgive in order to maintain them. We all do this, of course. But even as this government’s failings have been highlighted over the last three years, many supporters have rationalised them away.

I had a pleasant conversation with a man who lived in a beautiful house near the bush, who told me that ‘nothing’ worried him about Australian politics right now. When I gently asked if he was happy with the government’s performance, he replied ‘well, they’ve made some mistakes, but nobody’s perfect’.

Another man—again, pleasantly and politely—said that he believed that the Liberals were the best economic managers. When I asked him whether he thought the $40b overspend of JobKeeper was a problem, he said that because ‘they’d had to design the scheme quickly, mistakes were bound to be made.’

I had been apprehensive about phone-banking, anticipating hostility, but many of the calls were genuinely delightful, as people discussed their lives with candour. One man had a son who was on the NDIS, though his experience had been positive; another told me that childcare costs were front of mind, though he laughed when I asked him if he had decided who he was going to support in the election, saying ‘you’re not going to like it’.

There were angry calls, usually men, their fury vibrating down the telephone line.

‘I think it’s best that we don’t talk any further’, a man rasped through gritted teeth when I mentioned I was calling on behalf of the local Labor candidate.

While the main purpose of phone banking and door-knocking is to persuade undecided voters, many Labor supporters appreciated the opportunity to chat about politics. I asked one older woman about the issues that concerned her, and she rattled off a long, well-considered list which we discussed at some length. These calls were a reminder that meaningful conversations based on shared political values can be powerful. It’s what has built armies of supporters for independent candidates.

However, it is clear that many people are disengaged, even alienated from politics. Many told me that they remained undecided or could not name any issues that concerned them. They were polite, but they didn’t want to talk.

One (brief) conversation stopped me in my tracks. When I said that I was ringing on behalf of the Labor candidate, the woman on the end of the line interjected, telling me that she wasn’t ‘a good person to talk to. I don’t want to talk about politics. I’m not interested! I’m happy, my family is happy, that’s all that matters.’

She hung up.

While media attention has been focused on the possibility of independent candidates seizing blue ribbon Liberal seats, voters like this—the epitome of Morrison’s ‘quiet Australians’—are not agitating for change. They have overwhelmingly benefited from rising house prices and middle-class welfare.

Still, a few nights later, I found myself talking to a woman, around my age, who was breathless in her new-found enthusiasm for politics. She told me that the pandemic, especially the (brief) availability of free childcare, had given her a ‘political awakening’. She told me that she’d always hated having to vote and confessed that in the last election she’d voted informal. But ‘this is the first election I’ve really bothered to read about’. She was energised and enraged by what she had seen in the last three years and was hopeful that it could be different. She was voting Labor.

Bennelong will not be turning teal this election, but it may well become a highly marginal seat. Fostering meaningful community connections—from day one, not just at election time—will be critical to the party that seeks to retain it.