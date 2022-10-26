The Australian general election of 21 May 2022 was a moment of fundamental change in our politics. Although the Labor Party was able to form government in its own right—just—it was nonetheless the first time in our political history that more than thirty per cent of people voted for someone other than the two major parties.

This is a huge development, and it is being underreported by a mainstream media still wedded to an old politics.

Even if they can’t adjust, the rest of us would do well to make the effort, including rethinking the language we use when talking about politics. Concepts like the “two-party system”, “majority government” and “hung parliament” are likely to be terms that no longer make sense in this new dispensation, and to understand why, we need to step back and look at the developing bigger picture.

Put simply, there is now a third force in Australian politics, an elevated “middle” that is likely to have something of a chameleon character, tied more to the pursuit of practical political outcomes than ideological purity.

So, although the community independents who have emerged over the last few years cleave together on some key issues and share many electoral features in common, they are not a political party in any traditional sense. In fact, they never will be, not if they wish to retain their relevance to electorates who have moved past such identifications. Independence is the whole point, and an increasing number of voters are no longer convinced that the way to achieve meaningful representation is through parties that put party interests of community—even national—needs.

What the community independents represent is a manifestation of changes in society more generally, reflecting the way in which we-the-people no longer find our political identity entirely within categories like “capital” and “working class”. In this, the major parties have been the architects of their own demise.

Both Labor and the Coalition have pursued what is generally called a neoliberal economic agenda, forcing the country to be more open to world markets and citizens to be more reliant on their own resources. This new order—instigated by the Hawke-Keating Government in 1983 and bedded down by the Howard Government between 1996 and 2007—has undermined traditional social formations. It has forced businesses to be more global in their outlook and individuals to be more dependent on market-based services for everything from power and water to retirement security in the form of personal superannuation.

In engineering these changes, Labor and the Coalition have fundamentally weakened people’s identity with their own parties.

To put it another way, as the working class became the ABN class, Labor lost its base. As Labor lost its base, the Liberal-National parties lost their raison d’être, which was to oppose the interests of that old working class.

Identity and political association, like so many other things within our highly mobile and technologically connected societies, have dissipated, and just as many of us now work jobs that are not predicated on the idea of building a career over an extended period but are instead portfolio careers with income cobbled together from a range of sources, we are more catholic in the forms of social and political solidarity we seek.

The “teals”—the community independents—are the political godchildren of all these changes, impossible to countenance without the transformation neoliberalism wrought in Australian society, and they exhibit a mosaic of views—social and economic—that you would expect to see in a movement seeking to tame the social disruption that neoliberalism wrought, while at the same time being beholden to some its key tenets. As Zali Steggall told me in a 2019 interview, “I see the centre as being socially progressive—as evidenced by the community’s views on same-sex marriage and climate change for example—but with a more moderate liberal economic perspective on financial policy.”

Squaring this circle of social progressivism and market economics is likely to be the great existential challenge the community independents face, as the needs and wants of the communities they are beholden to for their political life clash with the needs and wants of the larger Australian society. What is good for Wentworth is not necessarily good for Corangamite. What is good for someone on $200K per year is not necessarily good for someone on a tenth of that. What is good for the landlord clashes with what is good for the tenant.

Still, the community independents have tapped into something significant.

We used to talk about Australian politics being dominated by a battle between the elites and the ordinary people, but it now makes more sense to see the key division as being between insiders and outsiders: a political class—which includes the mainstream media—that rules largely in its own interests and speaks only to and for members of that class, and the rest of us who have been kept from genuine participation in our own governance.

The genius of the independent’s movement (and the inner-city Greens) has been to recognise the outsider status of the members of their communities and to build a tent in which they can meet and find common cause. To this end, the independents have instigated what they call kitchen-table conversations, gatherings where citizens are able to voice political views that are then used to inform the agenda of those they elect to represent their communities.

With the kitchen-table methodology, candidates are not imposed from outside and then let loose on a community who they try to convince to vote for them—as Labor tried to do with Kristina Kenneally in Fowler. Rather, the candidates emerge from the kitchen table conversations and other community gatherings and so are organic to the community itself.

Alana Johnson, one of the people involved in the Voice4Indi organisation that helped find and elect Cathy McGowan in 2013 in rural Victoria, beautifully summarised the logic of the Voices Of movement and the power of the kitchen-table methodology: “Cathy McGowan went forth, not with a list of issues from a consultation. She went forth as the voice of the people. She knew that she was standing there expressing what people had said. And I think that made a huge difference because they heard themselves in Cathy’s voice and they were ready to go with her.”

This approach has been central to the rise of the third force in Australian politics and overall, it has been a positive thing for our society, reconnecting people with the political process. Indeed, thanks to these community-based political groups, Australia is currently sidestepping a lot of the problems being experienced by cognate countries like Britain and the United States—even Sweden and Italy—where similar concerns about the disruption caused by neoliberal economic policy are finding voice, not in community-based democracy, but in an altogether more dangerous form of right-wing populism and mainstream collapse.

Given what is happening in Europe and the US, what happened at the last election in Australia is an incredible thing, and it is important to recognise that there is nothing lucky about any of it.

Over many years, Australia has developed bedrock democratic institutions that have provided the foundation from which the new third force I have been talking about has been able to emerge. The key elements of this are compulsory voting, preferential voting, and the Australian Electoral Commission, which manages electoral boundaries independent of party interference. These together have allowed community independents, and other locally engaged groups, to not only build a following, but to convert that following into political representation.

The question we need to ask now, though, is how resilient this new third force might be. We have reason to be confident it will grow, but we cannot take a positive outcome for granted. We are in a period of transition as people adjust to the significance of this new third force and as the two major legacy formations of Australian politics struggle to maintain—or find—relevance.

The Liberal Party is damaged almost beyond repair, its incompetence in government not just undermining their credibility but forcing their supporters in the institutions—from Sky News and News Corp in general, to the IPA—further to extremes on issues like gender identification and immigration as they grasp to build a base constituency. At the state and federal level, they have allowed themselves to be colonised by Pentecostals and other unrepresentative cliques, and there is a strong view amongst many members that their political salvation lies in pushing even further to the hard right, a mentality that will ensure their marginalisation.

Still, even as the Liberals struggle with this kind of nonsense, Labor has its own problems of consolidation. The Federal Budget released this week, and the reaction to it, was a reminder of the struggle that Labor still faces, and we may end up seeing this week as the moment in which their we-are-not-Scott-Morrison honeymoon ended and the habits and power of the old status quo reasserted themselves.

In other words, Labor still lacks the confidence—or perhaps the desire—to pursue a genuinely social-democratic, redistributive agenda built on fairer taxation and a curbing of support for the fossil fuel industries. Whatever real politick arguments you make to rationalise this positioning, and however justified claims that they are just trying to clean up after ten disastrous years of the Coalition may be, it leaves the new government vulnerable to legitimate charges that they fall between two stools: eternally unacceptable to the forces of capital, no matter how many concessions they make, and frustrating to progressive voters who despair at their timidity.

The point, of course, is that especially for that latter group of progressive voters, a viable alternative to both legacy parties now exists. And where once the idea of a crossbench with the balance of power could be held up as a threat to stability, that concern no longer troubles voters in the same way. In fact, for many, it is a feature not a bug. So, although the community independents who have emerged so far have mostly come from conservative/liberal area of the political spectrum, there is no reason to believe Labor seats will not be challenged in the future, and we are already seeing this happen at state level.

Without doubt, the forces of the status quo, particularly within the media, are doing their best to continue to see politics through a two-party lens, and this will make it hard for the independents, in the absence of the balance of power, to make their case beyond a few signature issues. Still, I wouldn’t underestimate their skills as they learn the ropes. As the member of Kooyong, Dr Monique Ryan, noted in a recent supporter newsletter, there is more than one way to assert power within the parliament:

I…finished the day…by lodging a disallowance motion for a piece of delegated legislation for a federal grant - for the Australia Future Leaders Foundation…. The grant - for $18 million then $4 million/year in perpetuity- had not gone through the usual processes and there was a lack of transparency and clarity about the granting processes which I felt warranted further examination. …Lodging this disallowance motion for the delegated legislation required my small staff and I to very quickly piece together complex parliamentary instruments and processes. It’s very satisfying to be getting a handle on how an Independent like myself can make change inside the parliament, beyond just voting on legislation. MPs within major parties are limited in how they can use parliamentary processes (as well as their political power) but as an Independent – with strategy and collaboration - I’m able to harness the power of these parliamentary processes. I think the Labor government and Liberal and National opposition are beginning to realise that even though we’re not the ‘balance of power’ on legislative votes that Independents really will challenge them on the issues which matter to our electorates.

The test that remains for the ongoing resilience of the crossbench as a force for democratic advancement is whether the community independents’ model that has been so successful in the affluent electorates can be made to work in areas where people lack the resources of time and money that were essential to the rise of the “teals”. Making sure that happens is the baseline democratic challenge our newly empowered crossbench faces in the lead up to the next general election.

Can community independents break their connection to the neoliberal dispensation from which they arose and genuinely rise to the challenge of fact-based, ends-focussed governance, even as that approach leads them to left-of-centre solutions? And will they reach out to poorer electorates and share resources and their hard-won expertise so that the new third force becomes a permanent feature of our politics and not just a passing—or narrow—aberration?

A version of this article originally appeared in The Market Herald. Please also note that my new book, Voices of Us, is now available for pre-orders at a 27% discount.