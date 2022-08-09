Voices of Us, the book I am writing at the moment, focusses on the way in which a core group of independent candidates—often called the ‘Teals’—used community engagement to build political support, and how that methodology succeeded beyond the expectations of most people.

Because my focus is on the independents, I necessarily overlook the success the Greens had at the last election using a similar methodology (though I do mention their approach), and so I thought I might use this space to say a bit more about it.

This is prompted in part by an interview with Terri Butler that showed up on the Nine Entertainment sites this week. Butler was the Labor representative who lost the seat of Griffith (the seat Kevin Rudd used to represent) to Greens’ candidate, Max Chandler-Mather. Butler has been outspoken about her loss, and it is fair to say that she hasn’t been taking the result well.

In this latest interview, she complains that she lost “her” seat—for some reason, the journalist and/or the subeditor framed the seat as “hers”, ffs—because the Greens engaged in “populism”:

A large part of his campaign was promising the suburban electorate he would address the aircraft noise from nearby Brisbane airport with a curfew and cap on flight numbers. It was one of three Brisbane electorates where the Greens campaigned on aircraft noise. Butler says the party did not have the power to effect any change on aircraft noise if elected federally, but their campaign was a sign they have learned the populist lesson from right-wing movements overseas and are bringing them home. “The real answers are complicated because they go to flight paths and distribution of noise but a populist approach to campaigning on those issues is really just about the attribution of blame,” she said. “It’s the tactic of finding divisive issues, campaigning on them and providing ostensibly simple solutions to complex questions.”

This, to say the least, is a vast oversimplification, and it shows the extent to which mainstream politicians like Butler—and she is hardly alone—are not comprehending changes in their electorates.

The real giveaway is her comment that the Greens ‘did not have the power to effect any change on aircraft noise if elected federally’ and that therefore to promise they could do anything about aircraft noise was somehow populism, somehow dishonest.

The error she makes here is important to understand.

In the past, the idea that only one of the two major parties were worth voting for because they were the only ones able to form government was a powerful argument deployed by both Labor and the LNP, and its appeal is obvious. Why ‘waste’ your vote on someone who can’t form government anyway? Small parties and independents can tell you whatever you want to hear—the populism Butler is decrying—because they will never be in position to deliver on those promises.

What Butler and others are not noticing, though, is that this argument no longer carries the weight it used to. People have become so disillusioned with the major parties—with the very idea of parties that pursue party interests rather than voter interests—that they are more willing to vote aspirationally for smaller parties and independents than ever before.

The prospect of a crossbench that holds the balance of power is no longer the threat of instability it has been as in the past, as it is the possibility of a way out of the stasis that sees most of us held hostage to a bunch of ‘insiders’ who only ever talk to their own kind and pursue their own interests.

The urgency of climate change has been one key factor driving this. People are appalled that action keeps being deferred because climate change denialists within the major parties, with ties to fossil fuel corporations, hold sway.

Another key factor is that the Morrison Government was so corrupt and pursued such a post-governance approach to government—actively choosing not to do things that we urgently required them to do, from ordering vaccines to holding a hose during a bushfire—that it fatally undermined the argument that only a major party was able to get things done.

But the fundamental mistake Butler makes is that the Greens’ success in Griffith and elsewhere wasn’t predicated on any fly-by-night promise related to a particular local issue but was built over years of community engagement.

I know from talking to candidates like Tim Hollo, who ran for the Greens in the seat of Canberra, how fundamental door knocking was to their campaigning, and Max Chandler-Mather has been making the case for years. Back in 2020 he wrote about this process in relation to the Queensland State election, but the same logic holds for his successful run in Griffith in 2022:

Unlike left-wing electoral strategies in Europe and the United States, the Queensland Greens’ approach isn’t premised on a sudden populist surge. Instead, since 2016, the plan emphasized patiently and consistently building a movement capable of reaching people, primarily through face-to-face conversations. This required an emphasis on political education for volunteers and members, focusing on clear communication. The goal was to convince people by relating policies to their material existence, and to connect this with opposition to the current economic and political system, working with a time frame of ten to fifteen years in mind to gradually build up Green political strength.

This level of community engagement—also deployed by the Teals—is changing how people think about their vote, and they are becoming much more willing to “risk” a vote for a small party or an independent who speaks to their concerns than has been the case in the past. The appeal of major-party stability—that delivers nothing more than slightly different iterations of the status quo—has lost its hands-down call on people’s vote.

I don’t think commentators, and the political class in general, have come to terms with the extent to which our politics has been rewired, and how the combination of door-knocking, kitchen table conversations, and other forms of local engagement along with the power of social media to by-pass the usual paths of communicative power within our democracy are changing the game.

To say, as a Nine columnist did this week, that voters need to change and break the habit of seeing politics as a game is to not recognise that they already have. Big time.

We are witnessing a unique confluence of forces that is developing in a surprisingly positive direction, and it brings into question a lot of presumptions, not just about how politics works, but how media works. I tend to agree with journalist and writer Zac Gershberg that the openness of democracy can lead in liberal or fascistic directions (read his book, or listen to this podcast), and that modern communication technologies have a tendency to zap deliberative seriousness from politics, but I think in equating ideology with technology in this way, he overlooks the power of personal engagement, and this is the secret sauce of both the Greens and the Teals.

The medium is no doubt the message—or at least, form is as important as content—but a lot of negative assumptions that are instantly attached to this idea are nowhere near as straightforward as they seem. Indeed, grassroots engagement—door knocking, kitchen table conversations and the like—is also a medium of communication and it leavens the more negative aspects of social media.

What is happening in Australian politics today is the most important and hopeful social experiment in democracy happening in the world at the moment, and unless we recognise that, we are going to lose it.