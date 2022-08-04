Shrine of Remembrance, Melbourne

In the wake of their federal election loss in May, Australian conservatives clearly believe that stirring up a series of culture wars is their best path back to power. Peter Dutton has focused attention on changing the school curriculum, a tactic backed up by Senator Hollie Hughes, who claimed that the Coalition Government lost because “Marxist” teachers have been filling students’ heads with “left-wing rubbish”.

The approach is part of a trend within Australian conservatism—it happens in progressive groups too, but let's focus on the conservatives today—in which they borrow from culture wars overseas, importing battles successfully waged in the US. Dutton’s focus on the school curriculum, for example, repeats a campaign prominent in the United States, where Florida Governor Ron De Santis has made the school curriculum a key part of his agenda, passing controversial ‘don’t say gay’ legislation for schools, and banning critical race theory from the curriculum.

The approach is not new, but it is becoming far more prominent, and it raises the questions: will it work in Australia, and what should we do about it?

We saw this play out in the recent Federal election, where Scott Morrison, Katherine Deves, and the Coalition attempted to wedge the community over the participation of trans women in sport. Deves’ comments created an ongoing media stir, which had a serious impact for many in the trans community. However, polling showed that the issue was an extremely minor one for most people, and the Coalition failed to garner support in the suburban seats they were targeting with the tactic.

This is not the first time conservatives have failed with such attempts.

Late last year, Pauline Hanson moved a motion in the Senate condemning ‘critical race theory’, a topic that had blown up in the US. Hanson’s motion followed coverage in conservative media (particularly Sky News), and as I speculated at the time, it seemed to be a test balloon—an attempt to see if the issue would garner support. When it went nowhere, with Australians not responding, conservatives quickly gave up talking about it.

One of the core reasons these topics don’t gain mass followings here is that, across a range of issues, Australians have a progressive outlook on cultural and social topics. While this is often true in the US too, these issues have different historical and cultural relevance here, making it harder for conservatives to rouse energy from those who are on the more conservative side. Australians voted overwhelmingly in favour of same-sex marriage; they support trans rights; support abortion; and polling shows they also support efforts for racial equality such as the Black Lives Matter movement. This does not mean that there are not issues here (we are a colonial state build on a racist foundation), but many of the US culture war issues don’t cut across a large enough segment of the Australian population to build significant steam.

You might ask why, then, Australian conservatives would persist with a strategy of importing American culture wars when they lack traction, and the answer lies in the fact that their natural social base has been eroded, making it increasingly difficult for them to run on more material issues. We saw this in the 2022 election with the rise of the ‘teals’, part of a process that has seen conservative moderates shunned in both the Liberal and National parties, leaving cultural warriors in charge.

This means the culture wars are likely to continue, and they will have an impact on local communities.

We saw this recently with the attacks directed at the Shrine of Remembrance in Melbourne after it was announced it would be lit up in rainbow colours. Following a rant from Neil Mitchell on 3AW, the organisers were subjected to an intense campaign of hate, including several death threats, and they decided to stop the display. Small groups of hateful people can, in other words, have a real impact on those they target, and we need to be mindful of that whenever this occurs. However, these small groups are, at least at the moment, likely to stay small in Australia, particularly compared to the virulence and intensity of campaigns in the US.

It will always be challenging to respond to such campaigns, and each instance will require different thinking depending on the threat posed. Yet, one of the best ways we can respond is to ignore them, and to illustrate the power of this approach, let’s have a look at another useful example.

In the first week of the new Parliament, Senator Pauline Hanson caused a stir after walking out on the Acknowledgement to Country. She then sent around a survey to her followers asking for their feedback on the ceremonies and what she should do about them. And the stunt worked. She received swift condemnation from several MPs and became a hot topic on Twitter and other social media platforms and in the mainstream media too. After months of irrelevance, she was back in the limelight. She must have been delighted.

Hanson is less relevant and powerful than she’s been since her return to Parliament in 2016, but by responding in the way they did, progressives and the media gave her exactly the attention she wanted. Culture warriors thrive on this sort of attention, and particularly from getting a rise out of their ‘opponents’. Denying her and others like her this oxygen is the single best thing we can do to stifle their effectiveness.

This is particularly true when we realise that the harm from these actions only arises once they get significant coverage. If Hanson had walked out of Parliament and no one had responded, it would have stunted the impact her action had, both for those who are the victims of racism, and for her supporters who would no longer be able to get excited about the ‘rise’ they get out of the ‘left’.

Ignoring stunts like this does not mean never talking about cultural issues. They are important issues and have material impacts on people’s lives. But we should do so proactively, with progressives setting the agenda, rather than letting conservatives do it for us. The public wanted legislation on same-sex marriage, just as they want racial justice and a decent school curriculum. But we don’t achieve these things by fighting day-to-day with politicians who will never support such measures. We will win by focusing on the very practical and meaningful ways we can achieve such goals.

An approach like this also gives us more space to respond to someone like Hanson when she does pull a stunt like the walkout. It becomes much easier to move beyond outrage and instead to say “yes, this is not surprising, we know she’s racist and will keep attempting to do racist things. But we know that most of the community does not stand for that. That is why she performed so poorly at the last election.” Such an approach diminishes the attention she gets and thus reduces her power.

Conservatives think culture wars are their way back to power, but by skilfully ignoring them, or by more carefully choosing when and how we engage, we deprive them of traction and help relegate them and their stunts to the irrelevancy they deserve.