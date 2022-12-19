You know you that bitch when you cause all this conversation

Always stay gracious, best revenge is your paper Beyoncé - Formation

One of the keys to the success of right-of-centre politics over the last couple of decades has been their ability to equate their side of politics with the concept of freedom and the left with a “nanny state” control of people’s lives.

Free markets were meant to be the key to free societies. Get rid of regulation, reduce government interference, and human ingenuity will flourish and wealth will grow. Yes, there might be a rise in inequality, but the cream will rise to the top and then we will all benefit as wealth begins to trickle down. Government isn’t the answer, it’s the problem, Ronald Reagan said, while lobbyist and Republican Party Svengali, Grover Norquist, famously said, "My goal is to cut government in half in twenty-five years, to get it down to the size where we can drown it in the bathtub.”

All of this went hand-in-hand with the counter claim, that “teh left” (sic) wanted to control your lives, that, not only did they want to continue to regulate markets and to tax and redistribute wealth in the name of an unobtainable equality and fairness, they also wanted to impose regimes of “political correctness”, later to be known as “wokeness”.

The identity-obsessed left, so the story went, had become so soft, and were so busy tip-toeing around people’s feelings, that they had imposed a “cancel culture” on free speech itself, from the University lecture theatre to the public venues where the great comedians of the age—philosopher kings all—insisted on their right, in the name of the sacrament of free speech, to make fun of everyone from the disabled to the trans.

There is a reason the First Amendment is first, an endless stream of proto fascists screeched: free speech is the bedrock on which of all other freedoms stand!

Silicon Valley itself became ground zero for this self-serving, unnuanced and frankly contradictory ideology of free speech and no other individual embodied its message more than Elon Musk.

It is appropriate, therefore, that the inherent contradiction in this position is currently unravelling and being exposed for the bullshit that it always was in the person of Musk himself via the platform he bought in the name of free speech, Twitter.

Musk—Space Karen, as many on Twitter call him—purchased Twitter for an overpriced $44 billion, and since then has been involved in a very public confrontation between what he says about free speech and how he runs his site.

From the moment he took over, it has been clear he has had no interest in living up to his free-speech ideals. From day one, he has instigated changes that mitigate against the very values he claimed to hold as self-evident, beginning with unveiled threats upon advertisers who said they would withdraw their products if he allowed the site to turn into a free-for-all sewer of abuse and far-right rhetoric.

These two tweets were part of the same thread:

The Financial Times put it this way:

After that, the hits kept on coming.

Various right-wing hate sites and individuals permanently banned by Twitter’s previous management, were readmitted, while others were kicked out, most of them mainstream journalists who had dared question the billionaire’s decision making.

There was little consistency in how the rules were being applied and, in fact, the rules themselves were, at best, opaque. For a while Musk tried to justify his decisions by putting them to a vote and then declaring the result to be the will of the people, as for instance with the unsuspending of Donald Trump’s account:

This high-school understanding of not only free speech but of basic logic—let alone poll design and statistical interpretation—was presented as some sort of genius workaround, but as Elon and his stans preened, others took great delight in rubbing his nose in the stupidity of his “argument”.

Soon, even that fig leaf of faux scientific methodology was mostly dropped, and the arbitrary nature of his approach was now hiding in plain sight. It’s pretty hard to maintain you have a commitment to free speech when you keep making rules regulating what people can say on your platform.

It all came to a kind of head when Musk went nuts about people tweeting publicly available information about the whereabouts of his private jet. He openly banned an account dedicated to tweeting this data, but then took it step further by banning a swathe of journalists who reported on the story and merely linked to the publicly available data.

Pearls were clutched:

He joined a Twitter streaming conversation about these decisions and then left in a huff when he was challenged.

In amongst all this, he also banned software that allowed people to cross post between their Mastodon account and Twitter, and then this morning issued a blanket ban on any accounts that promoted other sites.

So much for Twitter being part of the public sphere, or of living up to Musk’s claim that he wanted it to be the most trusted site for information in the world, let alone any real commitment to free speech itself.

To say at this stage that the emperor has no clothes is to underestimate the clarity with which the full-body scan he has inflicted on himself over the last few months has exposed his hypocrisy.

What is incredible is the pettiness of Musk’s approach.

He may spout grand political and ideological concepts, but he isn’t remotely engaged in any worthy philosophical investigation, just a random, whack-a-mole approach to rule making, predicated on nothing more than his own prejudices.

From his misquoting of the “Vox Populi Vox Dei” phrase, to his breathless characterisation of perfectly normal reporting as the release of “assassination coordinates” he shows again and again that he is nothing more than an intellectual pipsqueak, an entitled prat born on third who thinks he hit a triple, a walking embodiment of the fact that a little knowledge is a dangerous thing, and that that dangerous thing becomes even more dangerous when you load it down with billions of dollars of personal wealth.

Speaking of which, it is worth pointing out that, far from being a sign of genius, let alone worthiness, his net worth is, as Business Insider notes, little more than the result of luck, ruthlessness and the willingness to exploit other people’s labour:

Here's the Musk playbook: Enter a field with very little competition. Claim that your new company will solve a massive, global problem or achieve a seemingly impossible goal. Raise money from a fervent group of true believers and keep them on the hook with flashy, half-baked product ideas. Suck up billions from the government. Underpay, undervalue, and overwork your employees. Repeat.

Twitter has brough him up against the limits of this methodology, partly because, as the Business Insider article notes, “Twitter is the antithesis of an ‘Elon Musk company.’ It's an influential but small player in a field that is dominated by giant, well-funded competitors.”

But it is more than that.

Twitter has brought him up against the limits of the bullshit he feeds himself, and nowhere is this more manifest than in how he has reacted to anyone who dares question him let alone hold him to account. Everyone from leading journalists to advertisers to ordinary Twitter users have seen through his facade of carefree Silicon Valley genius billionaire commitment to free speech and spotted the crouching baby hidden chicken-heart living inside the superhero suit.

If he really believed in free speech, Elon Musk would just admit that he intends to run Twitter according to his own whims and beliefs and that he thinks he has a right to do this because he owns it. Instead, he faffs around with a constant changes to the rules and hides behind protestations of free speech, because not even his own speech can be free.

He can’t even tell the truth about his own views, and that’s the thing, isn’t it? The whole grift depends on strict adherence to the pretence of a total commitment to free speech, and so he will continue to do just that, even as he enacts endless, contradictory, ever-changing rules about who can speak and what they can say on his increasingly irrelevant site.

I say none of this with any joy, and I have been a firm defender of Twitter over the years, recognising its problems, but appreciating the communities that had managed to blossom there. But this goodwill is increasingly difficult to maintain.

Honestly, sign up with your favourite Substack, or head on over to Mastodon and open an account there: they may not be perfect, but at least you won’t have to put up with the unbridled hypocrisy of the man who knew too little.

On the upside, at least he has unequivocally exposed the nonsense logic that has underpinned right-wing approaches to free speech over the years, and he made it that much harder for other wannbes to camouflage their authoritarianism in grand panegyrics to free speech.

Free speech IS vital to a democracy, but it was never what these frauds said it was. At least now that is undeniable.

For that, thanks, Space Karen.