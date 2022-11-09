My new book, Voices of Us, is now available for pre-order. Get 25% off at Booktopia!

Most of the big social media platforms rely on a simple fact to maintain their dominance: once they reach a certain size, people tend to stay with them because that is where all their friends and followers are. Even if a new place pops up that suits your needs better, it is hard to go there because there is no guarantee your friends will follow you, and so why bother? This has been the ruin of sites as various as…well…here’s a Wikipedia list of failed sites, to which we should add WT.Social, Wikipedia’s own attempt to offer a “non-toxic” Facebook alternative.

The incredible thing about the Musk takeover of Twitter is that it is providing the impetus for people to overcome their usual reluctance to switch platforms. People are so angry about whatever it is Musk is doing to Twitter—or they just hate him and everything he stands for to such an extent—that he is driving people away in droves (lucky he also owns a car company).

Twitter has purportedly lost a million users since the very stable genius handed over his $44 billion to buy the joint, and this includes some big names who are apparently fed up.

What’s more amazing is that a considerable portion of the disaffected have moved themselves over to Mastodon, a hitherto relatively neglected site that is part of the fediverse, “an ensemble of federated (i.e. interconnected) servers that are used for web publishing (i.e. social networking, microblogging, blogging, or websites) and file hosting, but which, while independently hosted, can communicate with each other.”

I am one of those who have moved to Mastodon, and you can find me at:

But I am also still on Twitter, partly to watch the bin fire, but also because I am not convinced that we are at end days yet or that we will ever get there. What’s more, I don’t think a site like Mastodon, as good at it is at addressing some of the concerns that people raise about Twitter—particularly around moderation—is going to end up completing substituting for the things that keep people engaged at Twitter.

In fact, the whole thing is turning into a natural experiment in approaches to digital interaction, allowing people to compare competing approaches, and I mean no disrespect when I say that moving from Twitter to Mastodon is like moving from a fancy, inner-city Airbnb apartment, to a regular BnB cottage in the country, with checked tablecloths and ivory-handled cutlery in a drawer you have to tug a bit to open.

The point is not better or worse, but different, and I think people are still misunderstanding the appeal of Twitter, even as they discover the charms of Mastodon.

As I said the other day:

Although Twitter is despised by the mainstream media and dismissed by them as an “echo chamber”, this is just another example of how the legacy media misses the point. Part of political Twitter’s attraction is in fact the exact opposite: that various “tribes” can come together and “own” each other. They mightn’t interreact in a way that meets the approval of people who think West Wing was a democracy user’s manual, but they do interact, and if Musk ends up chasing away one tribe or another, he will have a destroyed a key element of the site’s of appeal. …The efficacy of those sorts of interactions—the attraction of being able to “own” your political opponents—relies on rules and moderation. Twitter has never got the balance right—because it is impossible to do so—but the idea that loosening such controls and expecting it to still function in its vaguely coherent way is the sort of childish claptrap that only a libertarian could believe.

To those who don’t use social media, or who don’t use Twitter in particular, all this can, I know, seem like an unimportant sideshow, especially compared to all the other HUGE things going on the world at the moment, from the war raging in Ukraine, to the US mid-term elections, and even the collapse of moderate conservatism in Australia.

My argument, though, is that Twitter and the communication technology of which it is a part is integral to all these changes. This is the world we live in, and even if you have no interest in Twitter, Twitter has an interest in you. Thus, the Musk debacle matters, and the direction it takes will be important to watch and to understand.

Put simply, politics is mediated. In the modern era, it always has been. Most of us know what we know about politics because of the media, because of journalists reporting things to us. But this reporting no longer happens within the pages and airwaves of the mainstream: it happens in what I call the fusion space of digital media, all the online spaces in which we interact with news and which interact with each other. These spaces elevate audiences from passive recipients of news curated by editors and owners to active participants in the interpretation and distribution of that news, and Twitter is the pre-eminent tool for that process.

If Musk is going to change—let alone undermine—what Twitter has become, then that will have knock-on effects for politics more generally.

Twitter has always been lightning in a bottle.

Although it is a communications platform engineered for monetisation, increasingly under the control of algorithms tweaked for the sort of engagement that favours outrage over nuance, it has nonetheless managed to create a space where useful conversations are possible and communities can be built.

It has been particularly important as an interface between the mainstream media and their audience, empowering that audience, and as media analyst Thomas Baekdal wrote in a recent piece about the Musk takeover, “Twitter is, by far, the most used social channel within the media industry.” He provided this graph to illustrate the point (US figures):

Beyond this, as Lizzie O’Shea and Lilly Ryan write:

Rather than thinking of Twitter as an online agora facing possible annihilation, therefore, it is worth recognising that the space has never been singular or universal. There are multitude of intersecting ‘Twitters’—Black Twitter and Book Twitter and so on (don’t get us started on Worm Twitter) that enable communities to find each other in the maelstrom.

Twitter’s business model has been a mess from the beginning, and a lot of the churn within the company, the constant feeling it has had of being on the verge of falling over, comes from the fact that it has never been able to match a product to their user base. Tech analyst Ben Thompson notes:

What makes Twitter such a baffling company to analyze is that the company’s cultural impact so dramatically outweighs its financial results; last quarter Twitter’s $1.3 billion in revenue amounted to 4.4% of Facebook’s $29.0 billion, and yet you can make the case — and I believe it — that Twitter’s overall impact on the world is just as big, if not larger than its drastically larger peer. Facebook hollowed out the gatekeeper position of the media, but that void was filled by Twitter, both in terms of news being made, and just as critically, elite opinion and narrative being shaped.

Into this mess steps Elon Musk and his untethered ego, and it is hard to think of someone less suitable to run such a company and enhance its current strengths. The whole gig relies on a sort of mercurial happenstance that involves leaving users to their own devices (so to speak) and allowing its own imperfect order to emerge.

Paradoxically, the success of this quicksilver approach requires a level of design and rule enforcement. Think it of it in game terms: you can give two people rackets and a ball and let them whack it at each, but it only becomes tennis when you apply the lines of the court and the net. Great play only arises because of the rules, not in their absence.

Good Twitter only exists because of the restrictions placed upon it, from the character limit to the banning of Donald Trump, and it is this concept—that rules=freedom and creativity—Musk is having trouble getting his head around.

His tenure so far has been marked by the childish assertion of his bro-culture attachment to “free speech”—which he has defined entirely in “freedom from” rather than “freedom to” terms—running headlong into the reality of advertisers who will not allow their products to be associated with the sort of free-for-all approach Musk’s “philosophy” implies. We have thus been treated to the new owner’s paeans to let-it-rip abuse, alongside his increasingly contradictory and opaque rules of engagement, a seemingly endless stream of dos and don’ts he has tweeted out governed by nothing more coherent than what Musk himself thinks at any given moment, and often driven by some offence he has taken.

We have also seen the farce of him laying off more than half of Twitter’s staff, then sending out notices asking some of them to come back. Regardless of the confusion around that, reports suggest that his understaffing of the place is likely to have serious long-term consequences, and I mean, der:

Twitter’s remaining engineers have largely been tasked with keeping the site stable over the last few days, since the new CEO decided to get rid of a significant chunk of the staff maintaining its code base. As the company tries to return to some semblance of normalcy, more of their time will be spent addressing Musk’s (often taxing) whims for new products and features, rather than keeping what’s already there running. …[An] engineer [we spoke with] doesn’t see a route out of the issue—other than reversing the layoffs (which the company has reportedly already attempted to roll back somewhat). “If we’re going to be pushing at a breakneck pace, then things will break,” he says. “There’s no way around that. We’re accumulating technical debt much faster than before—almost as fast as we’re accumulating financial debt.”

Musk may be able to salvage something, but Twitter will not be the same place, especially if the business model switches to user pays, which he appears to be more and more attracted to.

And look, the idea is not completely idiotic, nor is it doomed to failure. Personally, I certainly wouldn’t rule out paying for some version of Twitter, and given the problems “free” Twitter—that is, advertising-supported Twitter—has had in developing a business model that matches users with the right sorts of ads, there is a case for a user-pays model. To quote Ben Thompson again (from before the Musk takeover was even mooted):

[T]here is both little evidence that Twitter can monetize via direct response marketing, and reason to believe that the problem is not simply mismanagement. At the same time, Twitter is absolutely essential to a core group of users who are not simply unconcerned with the problems inherent to Twitter’s public broadcast model (including abuse and mob behavior), but actually find the platform indispensable for precisely those reasons: Twitter is where the news is made, shaped, and battled over, and there is very little chance of another platform displacing it, in large part because no one is economically motivated to do so. Given this, why not charge for access?

Thompson acknowledges all the problems with this approach, and I think Musk’s brief period as owner has amplified and increased the number of things that could go wrong. Most importantly—the point I made above—the figure of Musk himself and his hands-on, in-your-face presence on the platform, seems to be enough to encourage people to try out alternatives, and they may not come back.

Regardless, there is a bigger point I am making with all this, and it reminds me of what happened at the federal election this year and let me explain that: social media has changed the way we interact with each other, and the way in which politics is mediated. The difference between Mastodon and Twitter is a further differentiation within this new space of fusion media.

In Australia, the major parties had built a wall around politics and, and everyone thought the only way in was through the gates they guarded, that the parties were the only place from which representatives could emerge. Even as dissatisfaction with those parties grew, people were reluctant to vote independent because of fears that it would lead to instability.

But it had also become clear that allowing one or two parties to dominate and control the system over a long period of time had led to unmanageable corruption, as well as a disconnect between the interests of the parties (and their donors) and the communities they were meant to represent (the two things being closely related, obviously).

Through community engagement, and a process of elevating the concerns of the citizens over the concerns of parties, the independents harnessed that growing dissatisfaction—it had been growing for years—and they used their sameness as a point of differentiation. They won people’s trust, and the walls came tumbling down.

All this was catalysed by the person of Scott Morrison, who came to embody, in a single term, everything people hated about contemporary, party politics. He was so distrusted that his presence as prime minister convinced enough people to risk representation outside the legacy parties, and a teal mist swept across the leafy electorates.

Mastodon is having a similar effect on Twitter.

Like most social media—like the legacy political parties—Twitter had built a wall around itself that made the price of going somewhere else too high to pay: you lost followers, relationships and standing. But Musk broke that spell and has driven people to risk alternatives.

Just like Scott Morrison did.

And just as changing their votes from the major parties—mainly from the Liberal Party—changed how people in those communities thought about political representation, Mastodon is changing how people think about social media.

The various communities on Mastodon—instances as they called —are run by individuals and communities, and they are more like the kitchen-table conversations that were so important to the election of the “teals” than they are to Twitter, or even, say, to most mainstream political organisations. Instances put much store in the rules they have developed organically, and the point is, they are not trying to reproduce Twitter but find an alternative to it.

The whole point of Mastodon is that it eschews the sort of metrics Twitter thrives on, and it is designed to play down the significance of things like retweets (boosts) and even follower numbers. Data is not collected, stored or shared. There is no algorithm, so favouriting or liking a post does nothing except express your approval. There is a limited search function, and that, too, is by design: to stop people digging up dirt. Most instances also suggest you “unlist” all except the first post in a thread to avoid dominating people’s feeds, while most have rules—or at the very least, norms—around the use of content warnings, which they suggest you use liberally.

As one veteran user explained, speaking to the growing number of Twitter-Mastodon immigrants: “If you haven't gotten the impression yet, much of Mastodon was built and populated by marginalized groups who were harassed/bullied off of other platforms. This is the culture they built, to respect each other's mental health. It's not a rule, but it's well-appreciated.”

Until very recently, it was easy for Labor and the Coalition to argue that a crossbench with the balance of power would lead to instability and bad government, but it is now clear that around thirty per cent of people—and growing—are no longer swayed by that argument.

Mastodon offers a similar revelation, that social media need not be the sort of space that calibrates mainly for attention, and that you can participate outside the opaque restrictions of an algorithm tweaked, ultimately, to sell advertising.

For now, we are in a period of transition, and I suspect many people will continue to jump between the bird and the elephant.

But the fediverse, of which Mastodon is a part, potentially offers the teals, other independents, smaller parties—and anyone else fed up with business-as-usual politics or business-as-usual social media—a space in which to develop online communities to enhance the work already happening on the ground in various electorates and other spaces where people gather in the name of democratic deliberation. It offers the potential for communities to further step over the moat powerful players have built around politics and find new ways of understanding democratic representation.

And as more people sign on to these spaces, the more successful such engagement will be.

PS: As I wrote this post, Stephen Fry showed up on Mastodon.