Faced with the ever-worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza—a situation that is being authoritatively described as a genocide, involving the wilful starvation of Palestinian people—the Australian Government snapped into action this week and…censured Greens Senator, Mehreen Faruqi, for holding up a sign.

Add in the fact that the prime minister had previously forced Senator Payman from the Labor Party after she crossed the floor to vote for a Greens’ motion that recognised a Palestinian state, and Anthony Albanese has now taken more concrete action against a couple women Senators supporting Palestinians than he has against the State of Israel.

What has been clear since the unconscionable Hamas attacks of 7 October 2023, and Israel’s obscene and ongoing reaction to them, is that Anthony Albanese has been willing to make increasingly critical comments about what is happening in Gaza, but nothing more.

It is worth going through what he, and members of his government have said, just to remind ourselves how carefully calibrated he and his government’s responses have been.

December 2023

December 12, 2023 - UN General Assembly Ceasefire Vote

Australian Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations, James Larsen: “Australia again calls for safe, unimpeded and sustained humanitarian access in Gaza, and safe passage for civilians. This resolution, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, is the world urging these pauses be resumed, so urgent humanitarian aid can flow.”

December 13, 2023 - Joint Statement (Australia, Canada, New Zealand)

“We are alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza. The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians.” The statement “reaffirm[ed] that settlements are illegal under international law.”

January 2024

January 18, 2024 - Press Conference in Jerusalem

Penny Wong: “We believe settlements are contrary to international law. We have also consistently said that they are an impediment to peace. We don't believe, as the Australian Government, we've made that clear, that settlements are consistent with that pathway to a two-state solution.”

April 2024

April 4, 2024 - Response to Aid Worker Killing (Zomi Frankcom)

Anthony Albanese: “We need to have accountability for how it has occurred, and what is not good enough is the statements that have been made, including that this is just a product of war. This is against humanitarian law – international humanitarian law makes it very clear that aid workers should be able to provide that aid and that assistance free of the threat of losing their life.”

July 2024

July 25, 2024 - Human Rights Sanctions

Penny Wong: “The Australian Government has imposed Magnitsky-style targeted financial sanctions and travel bans on seven Israeli individuals, and targeted financial sanctions on one entity, for involvement in settler violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.”

October 2024

October 2024 - Parliamentary Motion!

Australian Parliament passed a motion calling for immediate ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon (passed 85-54).

May 2025

May 19, 2025 - Joint Donor Statement on Humanitarian Aid

Penny Wong co-signed a statement: “Israel blocked humanitarian aid entering Gaza for over two months. Food, medicines and essential supplies are exhausted. The population faces starvation. Gaza's people must receive the aid they desperately need.”

May 26, 2025 - Condemning Israel's Humanitarian Blockade

Anthony Albanese: “Israel's actions are completely unacceptable and we find Israel's excuses and explanations completely untenable and without credibility. It's outrageous that there'd be a blockade of food and supplies to people who are in need in Gaza. People are starving and the idea that a democratic state withholds supply is an outrage.”

June 2025

June 11, 2025 - Sanctions Against Israeli Ministers

Penny Wong announces sanctions against Ben-Gvir and Smotrich: “These two ministers are the most extreme proponents of the unlawful and violent Israeli settlement enterprise. These countries are sending a message. You have ignored the international community, and we do not tolerate it.”

July 2025

July 19, 2025 - ABC Interview

Anthony Albanese: “I certainly have said to, for example, President Herzog, who I've known for a long period of time, that Israel is losing support by its own actions, and that some of its actions are completely indefensible.”

The most recent joint statement by Albanese, foreign minister, Penny Wong, and 28 other countries, has been the strongest yet.

July 22, 2025 - Joint Statement with 28 Countries

Penny Wong's joint statement: “The suffering of civilians in Gaza has reached new depths. The Israeli government's aid delivery model is dangerous, fuels instability and deprives Gazans of human dignity. We condemn the drip feeding of aid and the inhumane killing of civilians, including children, seeking to meet their most basic needs of water and food.”

So, yes. The government’s official criticism of Israel, and of specific members of the Netanyahu government, has gradually increased in severity, underlining Albanese’s trademark incrementalism, his apparent hard-wired desire to be seen as measured and slow to anger.

Great!

Point made!

You’ve said some tough things.

You’ve taken matters cautiously.

My question is this, prime minister:

Given that over 60k people have already been killed at the hands of the IDF; that food is being kept from the remaining population and that men, women and children are starving to death; that the Israeli army is picking off the starving people who are lining up at the few food distribution centres; that Israeli soldiers are playing a little game with themselves, targeting “certain body parts on different days, such as the head, legs or genitals….”

…given all this, what exactly is the line that Israel needs to cross for you to do more than fire off a few harsh words? What does Israel have to do for you to— for example—sanction the Israeli government, or expel the Israeli Ambassador?

The government is apparently moving towards a stronger response. All the indications are there.

So, what’s the line?

Can the prime minister tell me?

What is the line?

We know holding up a sign in the Senate is beyond the pale. Shocking behaviour. Lacking “respect for our democratic institutions” as the censure motion had it.

But what will Israel finally have to do to cause the prime minister to do something about that government’s behaviour rather than just say something?

What is the line?

What is it?

Or is this movement towards action just an illusion? Are the gradually ramped-up comments from the prime minister, the foreign minister and government officials nothing more than the moral equivalent of Zeno’s paradox? We go halfway towards action, then halfway again, and again and again and again and never actually get to the point of doing anything.

What exquisite politics if that’s the case. You must be so proud, prime minister.

I must admit, the government’s response this week really got to me. Senator Faruqui held up her sign and earned a braying chastisement from Senator Wong on the floor of the Senate as she expressed “profound disapproval” for her colleague’s actions. The government was so offended by the actions of the Greens’ Senator that they have banned her from involvement in overseas delegations for the period of the new parliament.

I’ll ask again: What line must Benjamin Netanyahu and his government cross for the Australian Government to take concrete action?

