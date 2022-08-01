You don’t need to be an uncritical supporter of every new independent in the Australian parliament, nor uncritically support the position each independent might take on given issues, to feel that the standard of representation available to us was elevated considerably in the wake of the 21 May election.

In fact, watching the first speeches by the various ‘teals’—they were, without exception, fantastic—is to realise the extent to which we have been short changed by a two-party system that, whatever it’s good points, has suppressed, not just the voices of outstanding individuals, but the voices of communities all around the country. By limiting ourselves to candidates chosen by a couple of parties, and then have those candidates abide by party discipline, we deprive ourselves of the flexibility and creativity governance requires.

Watching the strengths of the crossbench emerge, as we did last week, is also to realise the extent to which the media actively harms our democracy by reporting through the same narrow lens of Labor/LNP rivalry and ignoring—often denigrating—other political formations. The ‘balance’ we so often chastise the media for chasing is deeply rooted in the mindset of a two-party system and it is a form of thinking (as well as practice) that is way past its use-by date.

We are badly served by a process where, so often, the tail of political conflict wags the dog of political cooperation. In fact, most of the time, the role of the media seems to be exactly that: to ignore resolution, or even stability, and simply facilitate the process, as an end in itself. (Look at what is happening with the Indigenous Voice to Parliament issue.)

None of this is to take away from what was a good and refreshing week by the new government—or the relief in ridding ourselves of the vile Morrison cohort and all their works and pomps—but it is to recognise that we can no longer be content with the idea that the fortunes of the two ‘major’ parties is a useful political yardstick.

I would argue that the full extent of the change in mindset in the electorate isn’t yet apparent to the political class, that they are presuming we have, in electing a few independents, got something out of our system, and that there will be a swing back to business-as-usual over the next term and at the next election.

I think that would be a foolish conclusion to jump to, and I suspect that what happened at the most recent federal election is the start of something, not the end; that the shift to a ‘third force’ in Australian politics is permanent; and that sooner rather than later, people will be very comfortable with the idea of the crossbench holding the balance of power in the Lower House and will vote accordingly.

The real politick approach to a close election result—which Labor has more or less been following—is that, even though you only have a majority of a few seats, you govern as if you had a majority of fifty. It is a classic power play, and because all the institutions of our democracy, including the media, have this logic of power deeply embedded in their process, you can get away with the pretence.

You can understand Labor’s logic, but like so many ‘obvious’ things, it is short-sighted.

I might be right or wrong about the idea that we are heading for a period of minority governments, but that is exactly the point. No-one really knows, so if I were the Albanese Government, I would be governing, not as if I had a huge majority, but as if we were already at the point of minority government. That is to say, I would be approaching the next three years with a sort of ‘Pascal’s Wager’ mindset.

Blaise Pascal, the French philosopher, suggested that given that we can’t really know whether God exists, we would be well advised to act as if he did because the benefits of that presumption are so great. He wrote:

If you gain, you gain all; if you lose, you lose nothing. Wager, then, without hesitation that He is.

To take this wager—to govern as if you were already a minority government—is to assume a more cooperative and consultative approach, to step out of the either-or, two-party mindset and approach the immensely complex and dangerous policy decisions that must be made over the next decade or so—particularly around climate change—in as open and broadly consultative a way as possible.

To do so would not only give us access to better thinking on a range of subjects, it would provide whoever was in government with more cover for any difficult decisions they might need to take. Yes, that would mean sharing accolades for any successes achieved, but it would also mean sharing criticisms for any failures. It would, in other words, increase democratic legitimacy.

There is another upside for Labor.

If they can show now that they are capable of operating in such a way, as the lead partner in a properly consultative minority government, they will get a further jump on the already depleted and discredited LNP Opposition and set themselves up for a more-or-less permanent spot on the government benches.

Let’s call it Albanese’s wager, and it’s a bit like this famous climate-change cartoon:

A more cooperative, consultative body politic, taking in a range of voices from across as wide a spectrum as possible, providing not just expertise, but the legitimacy that comes from working with the representatives of communities from across the country. I mean, what’s the downside?