When the Albanese Government announced, finally, that it would revisit the Stage Three tax cuts and make them somewhat less indulgent of the richest people in the country, the immediate response of many in the media was to squeal about—what they would call, raise questions about—broken promises. How can you expect the Australian people to trust you if you break promises like this? Why should the Australian people believe you at the next election if you say you are going to do x, y or z?

Lisa Millar, on ABC Breakfast, in tones contemptuous, told Treasurer Jim Chalmers: “Well, you’ve delivered the Opposition their advertising campaign for the next election.”

As it turned out, the adjustments to the tax cuts were seen less as a broken promise than a sensible change to a flawed policy, and I think it is fair to say it was a moment of triumph for the idea that politicians should be allowed to revisit policy in the name of improving it, rather than being mindlessly accused of going back on their word. You aren’t misleading people, lying to them, or breaking a promise if the changes you are making are an advancement on the ones you are replacing.

Unfortunately for the prime minister, he is currently executing another transformation, another sort of broken promise, and it is one that I think will do him far more harm in the lead up to the next election than any fallout he might suffer from changing the Stage Three tax cuts.

For most of his political career, Anthony Albanese has sold himself as a creature of Labor’s left, a working-class kid made good, and someone who always has the best interests of “ordinary Australians” at heart. In a profile in 2013, Fairfax journalist, Stephanie Peatling wrote, “Albanese has built a reputation as a gutsy warrior for Labor's cause. He has prosecuted the party's case in several portfolios from opposition and then, following Labor's 2007 win, as minister for regional development, transport, infrastructure, broadband communications and deputy prime minister.”

She added the famous quote:

Perhaps it is his love of a pithy quote that allows him to get away with things his less charismatic colleagues might not. ''I like fighting Tories. That's what I do,'' he said in February 2012 when he declared he would be backing Rudd over Gillard. For weeks afterwards he repeated the line (which was faithfully repeated by his colleagues who wondered why no one else had managed to summarise the aspiration of a Labor politician quite so succinctly).

His open support for the underdog, and his recognition that sometimes protest is a necessary part of the democratic process so that the underdog voice can be heard, reinforced his image of being a “gutsy warrior” for the cause of democracy, and it was hard not to cheer when he took on those who tried to close down legitimate debate.

But here we are in 2024.

We all know politicians campaign in poetry and govern in prose and we are forgiving of their need to shift registers. Realpolitik demands a certain level of compromise, and we understand no-one gets everything they want, that accommodations must be made.

But voters expect core values to inhere.

They expect a certain level of integrity to shine through even as those necessary compromises are made. In fact, part of the reason Albanese was given the benefit of the doubt on changes to the Stage Three tax cuts was because the nature of the changes he implemented reinforced his image as a supporter of ordainary Australians. The changes were, in effect, a fulfilment of a promise not the breaking of one.

The prime minister’s increasingly hardline, tetchy and belligerent responses to anyone who dares criticise or protest about the slaughter that is happening in Gaza is the precise opposite of all this. He is visibly transforming into something other than what he has always claimed to be, putting at risk the core of his political being. Or at least, the core beliefs on which he has built his political capital.

Albanese’s willingness to not just dismiss criticism of Israel’s action in Gaza but to belittle those involved in protests, particularly young people, is the sort of response for which many are unlikely to forgive him.

There are ongoing examples of this contempt including when he told a Melbourne radio jock that “One of the really disappointing things is that I reckon if you asked those people chanting it, heaps of them wouldn't have a clue, wouldn't be able to find the Jordan (River) on a map."

Coming from a former student politician who has engaged in his own fair share of uni protests, this was a shocking moment of becoming what you hate, the censorious adult mocking the actions of a younger generation with no attempt to sympathise with a process he himself had gone through.

More recently he has said of the vigil outside his electoral office in Marrickville that “these actions to intimidate have no place in a democracy,” and I mean, wtf? The kneejerk definition of such protests as intimidating is straight out the of Tory playbook, the same Tories he, allegedly, used to revel in fighting. Add in the fact that he has refused to even speak with protestors while engaging in endless discussion with Jewish representatives in the community only serves to underline the contempt he is expressing.

Perhaps the worst instance of this derision was the way he treated Labor senator Fatima Payman. When she expressed concerns about what is happening Gaza, saying "My conscience has been uneasy for far too long, and I must call this out for what it is. This is a genocide, and we need to stop pretending otherwise," her boss cut her down.

"She's a young senator from Western Australia. But, we speak for the government's policy and the government's policy has been very clear from our opposition, unequivocal to the terrorist activity of Hamas on October 7, our call for the release of hostages, our call for humanitarian ceasefire, our call for humanitarian aid to be delivered to the people of Gaza, our opposition to any ground offensive in Rafah," Mr Albanese said.

To dismiss her a “a young senator from Western Australia”—and please let’s not pretend that this is anything other than a condescending suck-eggs way of addressing a party colleague—speaks badly of a party and national leader who has previously presented himself as a champion of political debate.

What I am talking about here is the risk to his prime ministership Anthony Albanese is currently courting, and it really has nothing to do with the issue of Gaza per se.

It is about the underlying commitment to democratic values in our own country at the only moment that such values count: when fundamental disagreement over a major issue arises. It is about being more than a fair-weather democratic friend and only paying lip-service to engagement when nothing much is at stake. It is about negotiating conflicting issues in a way that doesn’t amount to contemptuous dismissal of those you happen to disagree with. It’s about respecting people with legitimately different views and not just treating them as silly children.

These are standards the prime minister is failing to meet. More than any broken promise on something like tax cuts, people will be unwilling to forgive someone they see as inauthentic, and inauthentic is precisely how the prime minister is presenting.

"The creatures outside looked from pig to man, and from man to pig, and from pig to man again; but already it was impossible to say which was which." George (and Eileen) Orwell

Anthony Albanese has always been adept at walking thin lines between competing points of view, as he showed in the minority government of Julia Gillard, and for which he rightly won credit. But now as prime minister himself, the person Laura Tingle once described as “the man who walks between raindrops” is in the process of bringing down a storm upon his own head and he may well be about to get drenched.

