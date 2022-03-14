One of the most powerful lines the “Voices of” independents use in their campaigning is the idea that a vote for a sitting Liberal member is really a vote for Barnaby Joyce-type denialism.

The independents argue—compellingly—that as much as Dave Sharma or Jason Falinski or Tim Wilson tell their electorates that they are “new Liberals”, that they believe in climate-change mitigation, or even that they are supportive of measures to do with gender equality or a Federal ICAC—even if all that is true—party discipline means these so-called new Liberals end up voting the same way as the old Liberals.

It is a powerful rhetorical line backed up by the fact that it is true.

Indeed, candidate Dr Sophie Scamps has said her Liberal opponent, Jason Falinski, admitted as much to her (though he denies saying it):

[S]he says she met Falinski at a mobile electorate office event and, when she asked him to speak up on climate change as a moderate voice in the Liberal party, he replied: “The problem is, you can’t mention the words climate change in the party room because the Queensland MPs jump up and down.”

All of this sets up a huge decision for the independents, particularly those in blue-ribbon LNP seats: if they get their hearts’ desire and have the balance of power in the Lower House after the next election, who will they give their vote to to form government: Scott Morrison’s Coalition, or Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party?

For now, they are refusing to commit—listen, for instance, to these interviews with Kylea Tink and Zoe Daniels—and I can understand why they might want to play their cards close to their chests.

You can make a reasonable case that when the independents Rob Oakeshott and Tony Windsor supported Julia Gillard as prime minister that they wrote their own political death warrant: that they sufficiently annoyed their conservative electorates that both men were voted out at the next election.

The “Voices of” candidates are conservative independents too, running in conservative seats, and it is inevitable that will be cautious about these things. (We can talk at another time about how misleading the designation “centrist” is.)

Personally, I would be happy with a hung (deliberative) parliament, in which these independents and Greens hold the balance of power.

Clearly, the LNP needs a long spell on the opposition benches, not just to reflect on the mess they have made of the last two terms of their rule, but in order to halt their headlong descent into the kind of far-right, hyperindividualism, and yes, pentecostalism that is currently driving their leadership.

But I would also be happy to see Labor in minority government, as I subscribe to the view that a decent crossbench might give Labor the cover (and incentive) they need to be braver in a number of policy areas, including climate change and asylum seekers, than they might otherwise be.

More to the point, I think things have changed sufficiently since Oakeshott and Windsor’s time—the threat of climate change is more palpable, the Morrison Government has so damaged the party brand—that people in Mackellar, North Sydney, Goldstein and other affected electorates would accept their independent candidates installing a Labor Government.

My feeling is that all this will be moot: that Labor will win. But if there is a hung parliament, I can’t see how the “Voices of” independents have any choice but to give confidence to an Albanese-led Labor Government.

They come up against the same problem first articulated by the British conversative politician, Edmund Burke, who noted in his 1774 speech to the electors of Bristol that:

[P]arliament is a deliberative assembly of one nation, with one interest, that of the whole; where, not local purposes, not local prejudices, ought to guide, but the general good, resulting from the general reason of the whole. You choose a member indeed; but when you have chosen him, he is not member of Bristol, but he is a member of parliament.

The reckoning is coming, and the independents need to spell out their arguments sooner rather than later.

They cannot run messages like this ⬇️ on their websites, and in their campaigning, and then turn around and give us another term of a Morrison Government, or, I think, to any LNP government, no matter who leads it.

Even if they extract agreements around key issues from Morrison (or whomever) in return for their vote of confidence, it won’t be enough: backroom deals fly in the face of the independence and transparency that is a key principle of their entire reason for running as independents in the first place.

Besides, does anyone expect Morrison to honour any agreement he enters under threat of losing government? The entire term would descend into an endless squabble of what the agreement actually meant as Morrison said whatever he needed to say to bypass any commitment he might have given.

If the “Voices of” candidates are going to live up to their rhetoric of independence, they need to be as independent of their electorate as they demand the Liberal members be of their party. As Burke said, parliament is a “deliberative assembly of one nation, with one interest…not local purposes, not local prejudices.”

To use the independents own logic, if we end up with another term of a Morrison Government, people may as well have voted for the Liberal candidate.

The desire for good government is always a yearning of the spirit towards community, and in Australia that yearning is currently manifesting in a rise of support for small parties and independents.

If the “Voices of” candidates end up installing Scott Morrison and his team, or some other version of the LNP, for another term, it will a tremendous betrayal of the spirit of community that their own movement has helped inspire inside and outside their electorates.

UPDATE: My bad: Rob Oakeshott and Tony Windsor weren’t defeated at the election after they supported Gillard. They both retired, and their seats returned to the LNP at the next election. Apologies for the error. I have also updated some of the text and corrected few typos.