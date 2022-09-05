Like all my guest posts, the writers are paid for their work and that is only possible because of your subscriptions. Thank you.

You tell us

It looks bad for our cause.

The darkness gets deeper. The powers get less.

Now, after we worked for so many years

We are in a more difficult position than at the start.

But the enemy stands there, stronger than ever before.

His powers appear to have grown. He has taken on an aspect

of invincibility.

We however have made mistakes; there is no denying it.

Our numbers are dwindling.

Our slogans are in disarray. The enemy has twisted

Part of our words beyond recognition.

What is now false of what we said:

Some or all?

Whom do we still count on? Are we just left over, thrown out

Of the living stream? Shall we remain behind

Understanding no one and understood by none?

Have we got to be lucky?

This you ask. Expect

No other answer than your own.

Bertolt Brecht “To a Waverer” 1935

Pandora by Walter Crane. Fine Art Images/Heritage Images/Getty Images

People often ask me what I think is the most effective thing they can do to prevent climate change. The question causes me anguish, mostly because of the qualifier effective. I can give no assurance that any action can or will be successful against the enormity of this change and upheaval, but that seems to be what many people are seeking. My sincere answer is this: the goodness and rightness of action is not measured by hope of success. Hope is a common enough motif in activism, but if your impetus for action depends upon hope, you may find yourself at some point no longer able to act, no longer able to sustain the energy and the will to continue.

I am writing this essay about climate change activism, but also about the vortex of suffering affecting people I love, people I don’t know, places I cherish and places cherished by others. Parents witnessing the suffering of their children; communities grappling with flooding, rebuilding and re-flooding; wildlife stranded by catastrophic fires from which there can be no return; island nations losing land; seabirds perishing from starvation and avian flu. The suffering inflicted by climate change is suffering that we know in advance is likely to occur.

Hope is a state of innocence that we cannot claim, but there are alternatives.

I first read Derrick Jensen’s influential essay “Beyond Hope” nearly two decades ago when it was first published, and it had a powerful effect on me. In truth, at that time, I believed more innocently in the effectiveness of my activism and advocacy against the causes of climate change than I do now. Reading Jensen again this month, I was struck by his mistaking of the story of Pandora’s Box.

Pandora’s story is consonant with Eve and her knowledge fruit. Like Eve, it was Pandora’s fate to inflict on humanity an elaborate divine revenge for seeking too much power — in this case, the power of fire. In the retelling, people often mistake its ending and say that the last creature Pandora trapped in the box was hope. This is how Jensen told it, but the creatures in the box that Pandora let loose were the evils that beset humankind, and hope is not generally considered an evil. In fact, the last creature Pandora managed to slam back into her box was foreknowledge of evil to come.

The story goes that if this creature had been allowed to escape, humanity could not survive, because we need hope to live and foreknowledge steals it. We are living in a time when modelling and science have given us foreknowledge of the evils to come — the floods, the famines, the wretchedness already begun that will be our legacy for a thousand generations. Hope can only be maintained in a state innocence and once there is knowledge, innocence is unavailable.

What, then, can sustain action when foreknowledge makes a mockery of hope?

What sustains me is not hope, but love. Jensen’s essay articulated this distinction for me because he understood love as his primary motivator, too. As he wrote, “if you love, you act to defend your beloved.” Love is a motivation that transcends circumstance. It transcends technocratic and political arguments about whether it is still possible to prevent catastrophic climate change. Love of the rich and varied world of evolutionary biology, love of people and of their myriad cultural and communal expressions is a motivator that will last long after vain “hope” is extinguished. It can motivate action, even from despair.

In 2014 I was one of a large number of people blockading the construction of the Maules Creek coal mine in Leard State Forest. We started a little too late and mine sites are very difficult to effectively blockade. Nonetheless, for at least a year, we undertook the work. One day that I was there, a group of us walked into the forest together to see where construction was proceeding. It was the first time that I saw the huge clearfells of that irreplaceable forest which is now mostly lost to mining. Out in the clearing, it started to rain. To return to camp, we trudged through the forest under the downpour for over an hour. I remember it as the day that I accepted that we had failed to protect that forest, that a time would come when it would be gone altogether. And yet, I and many others continued the blockade, and continued for many years after scrutinising the Maules Creek mine’s operation so that it became one of the most frequently fined and prosecuted mines in New South Wales. What drove us to do this when it was clear that we had lost? It was solidarity with the community and with our comrades who had fought so hard against it. It was the joy and vitality of resistance. It was love for the endangered ecosystems, bats and birds that once lived there.

I have no wish to indulge the condescension often meted out to those of us who continue to fight to keep global warming below 1.5 degrees. I will not surrender my vision of possibility, playfulness and protection, or the vision of any of my comrades. Sometimes people are faced with situations that seem futile, or which turn out later to have been so, but still they do what they see as necessary.

For me, acting beyond hope short-circuits unproductive arguments that equally aggrandise human animals to all-conquering creators or all-conquering destroyers. It allows us to stand our ground between those who are confident our genius will enable us to invent, buy and sell our way out of climate change and ecological collapse and those who see us – or a subset of us – as irredeemably incapable of overcoming whatever flaw is compelling us to consume the world that made us. Love frees us from the dull insistence that action is only worthwhile if it is deemed “effective” or “strategic” according to someone’s theory of change. Rationality demands that we account for the effectiveness of our actions, but it is itself incapable of accounting for the most valiant action, which does not need to rely on such soulless calculation for its endurance.

When something you love and value is at stake, even futile protest is worthwhile, because it keeps alive something in your spirit that surrender would destroy. I am not speaking here only of blockading and direct action, though these are brave and necessary. I know lawyers, policy advocates and scientists who similarly embody this indomitable spirit of love, carrying on filing cases, lobbying and devising policy, monitoring and reporting on loss and degradation, even when the rain is pouring down on them in an open clearing of despair.

The price of failing to act for love is unthinkable and unbearable. It is capitulation to the spiritless forces of domination that are killing the good and beautiful world. Jensen wrote that when you abandon hope, something in you dies, the part of you that still held onto loyalty to the myths of civilisation. Foreknowledge forecloses hope, but our elaborate foreknowledge of climate change is based on modelling, and modelling cannot account for the complex possibilities of our world. We treat these models as oracles and ourselves as impotent instruments of our own civilisation. If the models say hope is lost, we conclude that we are lost. What complex new possibilities might emerge if we act in the dark space modelling cannot illuminate?

In this, Jensen follows Raoul Vaneigm, whose Revolution of Everyday Life asserted that, “Hope is the leash of submission,” recalling that prisons use the hope of release as a tool to engender acquiescence. Abandoning hope, relinquishing the leash of civilisation, strategy and cleverness is a personal liberation from ego and a collective liberation from our invented political, economic and social constraints. Paradoxically, once liberated from hope, liberty brings new possibility, irrational and previously unimaginable.

Whom do we still count on? Brecht asked, the year he was stripped of German citizenship, the year of the Nuremberg race laws and consolidation of Nazi power: Expect/ No other answer than your own.

