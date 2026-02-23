One of the difficulties the left in Australia has at the moment is how to confront the rise of One Nation. The issue isn’t immigration alone, but all the associated ideas of national identity that go with it, and we have to be honest: the left—progressives—have a problem staking out a workable position on this.

I was reading a (typically fascinating) piece by US historian James Livingston and he said something about America that, to me, rang true for Australia as well. Ruminating on how the traditional boundaries between left and right are fraying, and in which radical becomes conservative and conservative radical, he spoke about the idea of “original intent”. This is the notion that in US constitutional law, rulings be made to conform with some understanding of what the founding fathers would have done faced with a given decision. It is a “doctrine” that has always been controversial and, as Livingston notes, it remains suspect to the left. But in this context he made a further observation:

These suspicions leave the contemporary [progressive] Left in the awkward position of lacking a usable past to which it might appeal in making its case a popular cause; for by now even the Declaration of Independence seems tainted by the sins of slavery, Indian-hating, and colonial-imperial ambition.

The Australian left also often feels like it lacks a “useable past”.

So much of our history, especially the foundational moment, is mired in issues of conquest, displacement and colonisation. All of it violent. Even the moment of Federation remains suspect because the first act of the new national parliament was the Immigration Restriction Act 1901 (Cth), better known, with associated legislation, as the White Australia policy. From about the early sixties on, the nation tried to move past this settlement, and we had a referendum on Indigenous inclusion, then Whitlam’s instigation of multiculturalism as official government policy. That had bipartisan support from Malcolm Fraser, if not all members of his government (guess who?), and I think there was a moment when the outcome of this realignment could have been very different to the one we are living with now.

After Fraser, even after Hawke, Paul Keating tried to stake out new ground on these questions and in some ways it worked and in others it simply opened a space in the national conversation that John Howard spent four terms in government exploiting and distorting.

Cosmopolitanism, Nationalism and the Left

The left’s predicament is that it remains stranded between competing narratives of belonging. On one side is a cosmopolitan ethos—multicultural, rights-based, globally attuned—that has defined progressive politics since the 1970s. On the other is the enduring power of nationalist sentiment, which, though reshaped by new cultural anxieties, still speaks the language of home, order and security. The left often presents the first without adequately addressing the emotional and moral pull of the second. It offers arguments about justice and inclusion but struggles to articulate how these values fit within a shared sense of Australian identity. They think it is obvious, but it isn’t.

Keating’s attempts to craft a post‑imperial national story—most vividly through his 1992 Redfern Park speech and his call for a republic—aimed to decolonise Australian identity without forfeiting patriotism. His appeal was civic rather than ethnic, to build a future in harmony with our history, as he never quite put it. Yet this project remained largely elite‑led. It arrived at the end of a decade of neoliberal restructuring that had already dislocated many of Labor’s traditional supporters. The politics of identity became detached from the labour movement and its roots.

Howard, History Wars and “Mainstream Australia”

In 1996, John Howard pounced.

His invocation of “mainstream Australia”, and his resurrection of the Anzac legend as the bedrock of national virtue, offered what Keating could not: emotional coherence. He presented the left’s cosmopolitanism as hostile and its multiculturalism as indulgent—special treatment—while his own nationalism appeared grounded in humility and continuity. In conviction. The left’s invocation of diversity was caricatured as condescension toward ordinary people—“inner‑city elites” dictating moral terms to a forgotten majority. It was unfair, but as a political frame it was devastatingly effective.

The rise of Pauline Hanson and One Nation crystallised this dynamic. While Howard distanced himself from Hanson’s rhetoric, he knowingly benefited from the cultural work she performed: reasserting a sense of grievance among those who felt dislodged by economic and demographic change Howard himself had helped amplify. The so‑called “Howard battlers” were not simply reactionaries, they were citizens whose social worlds had been reshaped by forces—globalisation, deregulation, automation, digitisation—for which neither major party provided much solace. Clearly Hansonism tapped into the darker roots of the national psyche—and the woman herself is an old-school racist, as her most recent comments about “good Muslims” underline. But Hansonism was also at least partly a moral protest with legitimate concerns. However you interpret it, it gave emotional structure to economic and social dislocation.

Each attempt to address this dislocation—whether Rudd’s “fair go for all” rhetoric, Gillard’s 2003 speech to Sydney Institute attacking Howard’s patriotic bone fides, or Albanese’s “social cohesion”—has grappled with how to articulate belonging without buying into blood-and-soil nationalism. COVID‑19 and its aftermath intensified the problem: it partly revived faith in the state and the language of collective care, but it also reinforced insularity and fear, and returned border politics to the centre of public life. The current surge in One Nation’s polling sits atop that post‑pandemic unease, tying together anxieties about immigration, cost of living, housing, and a broader sense (reality?) that “no one is listening”.

Multiculturalism’s Critics and Promise

Livingston ultimately suggests that the US left now has a chance—even an obligation—to use “original intent” in the battle against Trumpism, but such reclamation of the Australian founding is likely impossible. The founding myth is contaminated by exclusion, and no-one has yet forged an all-encompassing replacement. The legacy of Whitlam, Fraser, Hawke and Keating marked genuine social and economic transformation but did not produce a common moral imagination. By contrast, the right has been remarkably adept at myth making, recasting national history as a story of resilience, pragmatism and decency (just read Tony Abbott’s vile, faux-history book, which, incidentally, has sold about 40K copies since its release late last year).

Yet it is a mistake for the left to simply accept conservative caricatures, to treat history as settled and multiculturalism as exhausted. Official multiculturalism did at least three important things: it repudiated the racial hierarchy of White Australia, it normalised large‑scale non‑British migration, and it institutionalised a language of mutual respect and equal citizenship that now runs deep through public life. That it coexists with persistent racism and economic inequality is not a failure of the idea so much as a failure to extend its logic into the material conditions of work, housing and political representation.

Critical thinkers like Ghassan Hage have rightly pointed out the limits of “white multiculturalism”, where diversity is welcomed only on terms set by those who already hold power, and where white Australians retain an unspoken monopoly over defining the national “we”. But Hage’s point is not that multiculturalism should be discarded; it is that the nation remains structured by a deeper racial economy rooted in the theft of Indigenous land, which multicultural policy alone cannot resolve. Tim Soutphommasane, has argued for a “liberal nationalism” in which a love of country sits alongside tolerance and public reason as a civic virtue, an attempt to show that multicultural citizenship and patriotism are not mutually exclusive. Taken together, such interventions suggest that the left’s task is not to abandon multiculturalism, but to radicalise it—linking cultural pluralism to sovereignty questions and to an ethic of shared care for a place we all call home.

Towards a Usable Past: Voice, Treaty, Truth

If the founding moments of invasion and Federation are irredeemably entangled with dispossession and exclusion, the only plausible route to a shared national story is through genuine reconciliation with Indigenous Australians. Anything less leaves the moral architecture of the polity resting on stolen ground. Hage puts this bluntly when he describes contemporary Australia as a receiver of stolen goods, whose inability to confront the original theft condemns it to a permanent state of defensiveness. He writes, “our colonial theft […] will remain the ultimate source of our debilitating paranoia.”

A usable past for the left, then, cannot be one that skirts colonisation; it must pass through it.

Concretely, this means re‑centring Indigenous sovereignty as the baseline of any progressive nationalism. The Uluru Statement from the Heart already provides a template, inviting the country to see itself as grounded in the “ancient sovereignty” of First Nations and calling for Voice, Treaty and Truth as the institutional expression of that fact. The defeat of the Voice referendum has made this harder, but it has not made it less necessary. A reconciled national story would begin not in 1788 as some Howardesque origin myth of civilisational uplift, but in the tens of thousands of years of Indigenous custodianship that pre‑date the British arrival.

There will be value in delving into the point made by Melissa Lucashenko:

[Democracy is] a Greek word, of course, because the Greeks—the Athenians, really—were the first human societies to enjoy democracy. It initially flourished in their fifth-century city states, except, hang on just a minute, no they weren’t, and, sorry-not-sorry, democracy didn’t begin in the polis at all. People in Australia had many millennia to finesse systems of political power-sharing before Cleisthenes came on the scene. It’s time, reader, for a very deep breath: Aborigines invented democracy.

From this perspective, a “usable past” might be assembled around a series of moments where the demos has expanded and the narrative of the country has been forced to stretch as well as recognising the deep roots of a truly Australian democracy: the 1967 referendum, the land rights struggles, the Wik and Mabo decisions, the 1992 Redfern speech, the 2008 national apology, and the Uluru Statement from the Heart. These do not erase the violence and racism that accompany them; they sit alongside them, demonstrating that contestation and self‑critique are themselves part of what is valuable in the Australian tradition. Or could be. The point is not to create a progressive hagiography, but to curate a genealogy of struggles through which a more decent commonwealth has periodically tried to emerge.

“Social Cohesion” and Labor’s Drift

The barriers to enacting this kind of progressive national story are formidable. A politics of truth‑telling and reconciliation goes directly against the grain of the whitewashed historical common sense cultivated during the Howard years and entrenched by the history wars. It asks people not only to accept uncomfortable facts about colonisation but to contemplate shifts in power and sovereignty, which triggers fears—fanned by right‑wing media and parties—that “ordinary Australians” will lose something essential.

The defeat of the Voice referendum shows how effectively appeals to constitutional conservatism, suspicion of “special treatment”, and a generalised mistrust of political elites can be mobilised to block structural reform. Overcoming this resistance requires patient political engagement, not just symbolic gestures: long‑term investment in truth‑telling institutions, curriculum reform that treats Indigenous history as national history, and alliances that connect reconciliation to improvements in everyday life, such as housing, health and jobs.

The left also needs to build locally rooted networks—unions, community organisations, Indigenous‑led bodies—that can carry these arguments in vernacular terms, rather than relying on episodic national campaigns and semi-inarticulate spokespeople like Anthony Albanese.

Since Keating, Labor has shifted from being a party willing to risk polarisation around big, national questions to a highly professionalised electoral machine focused on risk management. Albanese’s embrace of “social cohesion” captures this change: the phrase gestures towards unity and harmony, but it can easily slide into a quietism that treats conflict over race, history and inequality as a threat rather than as a democratic necessity. It creates hierarchies of beloning. In the wake of the Voice defeat and the stoking of anxiety about migration, “social cohesion” risks becoming technocratic cover for a more restrictive migration regime and a retreat from structural Indigenous reform, all in the name of keeping things calm, whatever that means.

The danger is that Labor comes to equate cohesion with the avoidance of difficult truths, reinforcing the very conservative common sense the left needs to unsettle. To avoid this, Labor would have to redefine cohesion not as the absence of disagreement, but as the ability of a society to argue honestly about its past and future while maintaining a commitment to shared institutions and equal dignity—a much riskier, but more genuinely democratic, project.

The Weaponisation of Identity

It all speaks to the need to rebuild our democratic institutions on a much more deliberative foundation. The issues cannot be resolved theoretically, only practically. They cannot be resolved amongst elites, only at the community level. We have to get past the restrictions of the two‑party system and create debate inside and outside the parliament that encourages wider participation and decision‑making by ordinary voters. We need faith that when you bring people together in genuine equality and deliberation, within institutions designed to enable this, common ground can be found.

We have to break the party nexus in which these issues become elements of a divisive and unproductive kabuki of who can be the most patriotic and instead recast the matter as a shared project. We came oddly close to this during the Fraser and Hawke years, and both Paul Keating and John Howard have to take the blame for weaponising these matters in the name of political advantage.

Keating did this, paradoxically, in the service of what was in many respects a noble project. But his push for a republic, his embrace of reconciliation, his insistence that Australia turn to Asia were framed not just as policy shifts, but as tests of national character; opponents were not simply wrong, they were cowards clinging to anachronistic loyalties.

Howard learned from this and replied in kind, but with a different repertoire of symbols. Where Keating cast the past as something to be overcome, Howard wrapped himself in Anzac, the flag and a sentimentalised egalitarianism, recoding debates over Indigenous history, multiculturalism and refugees as contests over who really loved the country. The history wars, the culture wars, Hanson and Tampa all became occasions for drawing partisan battle lines through what should have been shared questions of how we live together.

We have been played for suckers.

Deliberative Democracy as Disarmament

A deliberative model of governance is, in part, an attempt to disarm this structure. By taking the most fraught questions—constitutional recognition, migration settings, climate transitions—out of the exclusive hands of party machines and placing them before representative bodies of citizens, we change the incentives. In a citizens’ assembly or jury, there is no electoral base to play to, no nightly news grab to win; there are only strangers, evidence, time and the need to reach workable agreement.

This is not a substitute for electoral politics, but a complement to it.

A more deliberative architecture—regular citizens’ assemblies on major reforms, constituted through sortition, along with legislated requirements for deliberative engagement on long‑term plans, and independent bodies tasked with convening and reporting such forums—would make it harder for leaders to turn national self‑definition into a permanent culture war. Instead of competing to weaponise Anzac, or the flag, or even reconciliation itself, parties would be forced to respond to public recommendations emerging from structured debate among those they claim to represent. In that sense, deliberative democracy offers not just better decisions, but a way of cooling the fevered politics of identity that Keating and Howard, in different ways, helped to inflame.

But it ain’t easy and I’m not pretending otherwise.

Symbols and Constructive Anger

Until we can agree on a new flag and new date on which to celebrate Australia Day we are not likely to get anywhere near this new patriotic understanding. But rather than shy away from these issues, progressives—which at the level of governance still means the Labor Party—have to lean into them and use them as the basis for the sort of deliberative discussion I am talking about. Let them be the gateway to a broader project of national reinvention and let that be worked out collectively, not by parties and other elites. Because here’s the thing. The One Nation politics of grievance that everyone is obsessed with at the moment is less popular than it seems and the current surge in their approval ratings is being driven by anger at a range of matters, not just immigration. If people can be given other ways of expressing genuine and legitimate discontent, One Nation fades away.

That is precisely why symbols like the flag and the date of Australia Day matter. They condense arguments about history, race, belonging and sovereignty into something people can see, touch and fight over. Conservatives understand this and have worked hard to lock them up as tests of loyalty, even as polling shows opinion is far more fluid and generationally split than the headlines suggest. Progressives cannot out‑bid the right on sentimental attachment to 26 January or the current flag; nor should they try. What they can do is turn these questions into occasions for meaningful public argument, inviting citizens drawn from across the spectrum to decide together what kind of symbols they want to live under. A citizens’ assembly on the national day, or on constitutional symbols more broadly, would not produce instant consensus, but it would create a forum where the fears and hopes currently funnelled into One Nation could be expressed, heard and weighed alongside evidence and alternative visions.

The same is true of the so‑called “surge” in One Nation support. The numbers are real, but they sit atop a swamp of wider discontent: cost of living, housing, crime, a sense that no one in Canberra is listening. All of it roiled up by a dying mainstream media and a attention-hungry social media both of whose incentives are aligned to conflict.

Polling consistently shows that while anxiety about immigration can spike, especially after crises, it coexists with deep concern about wages, services and inequality. In other words, much of what looks like hard‑edged nativism is, at least in part, a misdirected protest at a system that is unresponsive to material needs. Give people other, more constructive venues in which to direct that anger—local and national forums where they can shape decisions on housing, infrastructure, migration settings, and where Indigenous and non‑Indigenous voices meet as equals—and the emotional monopoly One Nation currently enjoys starts to fracture. Deliberative institutions will not magic away racism or resentment, but they can ensure that those currents are countered by other experiences and other stories of what this country might yet become.

A Progressive Majority

There is, arguably, already a rough outline of a progressive majority hiding in plain sight. The combined vote for Labor, the Greens and the various climate‑ and integrity‑driven independents now routinely outstrips the combined conservative vote, even if this does not translate cleanly into seats or coherent governance. The 2022 election made this stark: Labor’s victory depended as much on the smashing of Liberal heartland seats by progressive independents and Green breakthroughs in inner‑city electorates as it did on any surge to the ALP itself. Underneath that sits a generational loosening of party loyalty, with record numbers of voters no longer “always” backing the same side. The raw material for a different kind of politics is there: dispersed, quarrelsome, but unmistakably present.

The problem is that this emergent coalition is being suffocated by old habits and small‑target leadership. Albanese-ism—thin, managerial, anxious about conflict—has treated this plural progressive landscape less as an opportunity than as a threat to be managed. In the wake of the Voice defeat, the retreat from Makarrata, from more ambitious climate action, from basic protections for vulnerable minorities, has signalled to many would‑be allies that Labor’s instinct is to triangulate towards a mythical centre rather than to convene a broader democratic conversation. That does damage not just to Labor’s brand, but to the very idea that the party could be the anchor of a more deliberative republic.

Yet leadership, in the sense I am invoking it, need not be vested in a single heroic figure, nor monopolised by one party. It could emerge from a loose alignment of actors—Labor, Greens, teals, unions, Indigenous organisations, civil society—willing to treat their differences as the starting point for shared forums and shared institutions rather than as excuses for endless trench warfare. For that to happen, Labor does not have to be perfect, but it does have to be willing to loosen its grip: to accept that in the next phase of Australian democracy, authority might flow upwards from citizens’ assemblies and community‑rooted independents as much as downwards from caucus rooms and party conferences.

The wager here is that the only form of national identity the left can plausibly inhabit is one that binds together three strands: truth‑telling about colonisation and Indigenous sovereignty, a deepened multicultural citizenship, and a renewed commitment to social democracy, all underpinned by more deliberative institutions. That combination allows for a usable past to emerge that is neither whitewashed nor paralysed by guilt: a story in which belonging is defined not by bloodlines or anxiety, but by a willingness to share responsibility for a place and its histories.

