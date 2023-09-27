There are plenty of things to criticise about Daniel Andrews and his government, and a more coherent and organised Opposition and opposition media would have concentrated on those things, and they might have had an impact.

Instead, the Liberal Party and the mainstream media turned Andrews into a caricature, a left-wing political monster they conjured from their own central casting, a projection of all their own insecurities and prejudices, and in so doing they all-but ensured Andrews’ political success.

Voters not only saw through the caricature and the conspiracy theories presented to them with monotonous regularity, they recognised that the media and the Liberal Party’s over-the-top contempt for all things Andrews extended to them as well. The media and the Libs didn’t just hate Dan Andrews, they hated the fact that people kept voting for him and his government, and Victorians felt that in their bones.

It was hard to miss.

The number of journalists who dismissively spat out the term “Dan Stans” on social media was a perfect measure of the way in which too many journalists and commentators allowed their contempt for Andrews to extend to anyone who dared vote for him or defend him on a given issue.

Rachel Baxendale works for The Australian

For progressive voters in particular, the media’s treatment of Andrews underlined the extent to which the mainstream is a biased against anything remotely leftwing, and showed them clearly that the political status quo in this country—the underlying values and presumptions of the political class—are deeply reactionary, so much so that a mild progressive like Andrews—who had a penchant, amongst other non-progressive things, for chopping down native forests—could drive them insane.

Nobody knew all this better than Andrews himself and the media’s childish and deranged baiting of him merely emboldened him to take them on. It made him look like an underdog and he was genuinely fearless in standing up to them, not least because he knew he was nearly always fighting a strawman: as I say, a caricature of the politician and the person he really was.

It made the media the enemy and Andrews the champion of voters for standing up to them.

And now he is rubbing salt into their wounds by retiring at a time of his own choosing, going out as the three-term Premier on the back of an election victory in which—despite them having thrown everything at him—he increased his government’s majority.

The media reaction has been predictable.

While the leader of the Opposition couldn’t muster even a scintilla of decency in his send off.

In the end it was just bad journalism and bad politics, and their exaggerations, conspiracy theories and endless harping on about all-things-Dan made even their legitimate criticisms of him seem less than credible.

It also spoke to the ongoing problem I have raised here many times before: that increasingly, the conservative-rightwing continuum of Australian politics—of the Australian political class—is less concerned with legitimate discussion than it is with flooding the zone with bullshit and relying on abuse, outrage, conspiracy theories and outright lies to keep them in the game.

They are courting a disaffected fringe rather than trying to make themselves relevant to mainstream voters.

And that’s what we should learn from all this.

The media and the Opposition’s treatment of Daniel Andrews was a textbook case of the way in which conservatism is increasingly slipping into an anti-democratic authoritarianism that holds even their own audience, their own voters, in utter contempt.