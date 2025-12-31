So happy Christmas

I love you, baby

I can see a better time

When all our dreams come true —Fairytale of New York, The Pogues

I still can’t believe we children of the 60s are growing old in the era of Trump with the return of malignancies we thought dead and buried. And then the killings at Bondi: a reminder, a dispensation, a lit fuse, and a mirror. We can’t run from public discussion of its causes and consequences, but we can’t let that discussion displace the sheer horror of it. We should live with that for a while before lighting the Catherine wheel of ‘analysis’, and of course, it is already too late.

The spinning saxon, flying pigeons, polka batteries, jumping jacks and firecrackers, squibs and salutes, Aztec Fountains, Bengal Lights, and Egyptian Circlets, bangers or bungers, cakes, crossettes, candles, and a Japanese design known as kamuro (boys haircut), which looks like a bobbed wig teased out across the stratosphere. . . the language of fireworks has a richness that hints at the explosive payload it references.

I mainly wanted to use this first newsletter of the year to thank all you subscribers and readers for your support during the past year. It is no small thing to run a site like this, independent of institutional support, and to get a response from the world.

So, thank you.

I’ve been buried in work on the new book about the culture wars in Australia, but the really tough part of that process is coming to an end. It has been an interesting experience, completely unlike the process for the other books I’ve written, and I think you’ll like the end result. It is amazing the way in which concentrating on one particular aspect of Australian politics enables you to see the whole thing much more clearly.

One of my favourite poems is The Skylight by Seamus Heaney:

You were the one for skylights. I opposed

Cutting into the seasoned tongue-and-groove

Of pitch pine. I liked it low and closed,

Its claustrophobic, nest-up-in-the-roof

Effect. I liked the snuff-dry feeling,

The perfect, trunk-lid fit of the old ceiling.

Under there, it was all hutch and hatch.

The blue slates kept the heat like midnight thatch. But when the slates came off, extravagant

Sky entered and held surprise wide open.

For days I felt like an inhabitant

Of that house where the man sick of the palsy

Was lowered through the roof, had his sins forgiven,

Was healed, took up his bed and walked away.

It is an ode to his wife, I think, to love, to the expansiveness that comes from love. But it is more general too, like all good poems, with the specific expressing the universal. I kept thinking of it when I was writing the book, that this narrow focus—the culture wars—was like cutting a hole in the roof of Australian political history and letting the light in.

The book won’t be out until about October, but a lot of the grinding work is now done.

So much of politics, and the economic system in which we have allowed it to be become embedded, is like laying thick thatching on the house in which we live, and politics seems to be largely an exercise in rationalising the low, closed roof that power forces us to live beneath. There can be comfort in that, as Heaney says—I liked it low and closed—so it takes something special to let in the extravagant sky.

(There has to be a Margaret Thatcher joke in there somewhere, right?)

If you want a revealing moment in recent events, an indication of the mediocrity that rises to the top of our politics, watch how John Howard reacted to the Bondi killings, that awful moment. It was like someone was taking something from him. Gun control and the kudos that came from it was, apparently, his and his alone, and Anthony Albanese suggesting such reform was just a distraction. What a shocking response.

In a 2016 interview about the Bryant shootings Mr Howard said, ‘Unless the decision was implemented immediately, it would wither away. If you have political capital, you …either see it disappear through inaction, or you spend it on a good cause.’ But this only applies to him apparently.

There’s quite a lengthy section in his autobiography about how he managed events in 1996, and fair enough. But the revealing bit is in the final sentences of his account. ‘Within just two months of becoming PM I would forever be identified with driving an effective national response to a terrible tragedy which was now part of our history. I had passed a very important character test.’

As it turns out, you hadn’t.

At school, we once had to draw a freehand map of Australia.

As you move your pen or pencil over the blank page, you realise that that deeply remembered geometry is in no way symmetrical but it is perfect in its own way. Bits stick out here and there, and other bits curve inward, from the Gulf of Carpentaria to the Great Australian Bight. There are the non-contiguous portions dotted all around the coast, from Tasmania in the south to Christmas Island in the north and you have to lift your hand to include them. This is our island home, and around every inch of it, the waters of the world’s oceans lap, infinitesimally adding and subtracting to the shape we’re in.

At school, we held up our drawings for everyone to see and we looked at what the person next to us had drawn, and the person next to them. No two were the same, but the shape was completely recognisable.

Thanks again for the all support and conversation, and Happy New Year. Let’s see if in 2026 we can’t cut through the thatch and let in some light from that extravagant sky.

Leave a comment