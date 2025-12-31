The Future of Everything

Gavin Miller
1d

John Winston Howard, wow just the meer mention of him sends my BP skyrocketing, let alone seeing him paraded for the MSM cameras extolling his semisenile has-been culture war rhetoric. What a pathetically cynical move it was to keep alive a semblance of relevance in the Liberal manifesto and the immutability of the duopoly. Over it, people. Happy New Year & may 2026 see a rapidly accelerating death spiralling of the 2party fiasco.

John Quiggin
15h

As it turned out, Howard didn't need to worry. Albanese's timid and equivocal response, on both guns and hate, won't take any glory away from anyone.

Also, Happy New Years.

