The Future of Everything

The Future of Everything

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Gavin Miller's avatar
Gavin Miller
21h

Superb article TD - you've captured the crux of it. Let's get on with it. Bravo

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Godfrey Moase's avatar
Godfrey Moase
21h

The thing about a marketplace of ideas is that it's easy to distort if you're an oligarch.

Seriously though, I think that the impact of extreme wealth inequality creates a negative feedback loop that perpetuates and entrenches such inequality in the absence of popular organisation and mobilisation.

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