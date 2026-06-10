I wonder if you saw the recent Oxfam report about the growing wealth inequality in the world, or maybe read the media coverage of it? Most local reporting concentrated on the eye-watering top-line (or bottom-line) figures for Australia’s own cadre of super rich: and rightly so, because the figures really do tell their own story:

Average Australian billionaires’ wealth grew by almost $600,000 a day in the last year alone, or over $10.5 billion collectively…Since 2020, eight new Australian billionaires have been minted. Today, Australia’s 48 billionaires hold more wealth than the bottom 40% of the population combined, almost 11 million people.

But the report is making a much bigger point and making it in a global context; that there is a link between this massive growth in inequality and the equally massive growth in authoritarianism. In the Foreword they write that, “these two deeply concerning trends…are not separate problems. They instead are deeply entwined, as governments across the world side with the powerful, not the people, and choose repression, not redistribution.” (My emphasis.)

The need to address the link between wealth and political power used to be intimately understood by the left—it was their reason for existing—and concern about it underpinned everything from progressive taxation to antitrust policies. It was clearly understood that you simply can’t allow a section of the country to become so wealthy that they come to dominate political decision making. As far back as Plato, people understood that “for every city, however small, it is in fact, divided into two; one the city of the poor, the other the city of the rich; these are at war with one another.” Aristotle insisted that the most successful societies were the ones with the biggest middle class, that is, the ones with the least economic inequality.

Somehow, we unlearned the centrality of this basic proposition, though there is at least some evidence we are now dipping our Madeleines into our tea and jogging our memories once more.

In Wealth and Democracy (2002), Kevin Phillips, wrote: “Lacking that hereditary aristocracy to control access to wealth and squelch discussion, the United States has hummed with both: the avid businessman’s pursuit and the populist complaint. As we have seen, favors gained through politics—the making and bestowal by government of bank charters, railroad land grants, tariff protection, monopolies, the money supply, oil depletion allowances, bailouts, and tax advantages—played critical, sometimes brazen, roles in creating economic elites.”

Those “favours” are key here, and they don’t happen by accident. They happen by money.

As the Grattan Institute notes, “Major donors to political parties are more likely to get a meeting with a senior minister, and time with ministers is explicitly ‘for sale’ at party fundraising events.” Not only that, but the “major parties rely heavily on a handful of big donors to fund their election campaigns: just 5 per cent of donors contributed more than half of the big parties’ declared donations at the 2016 federal election.”

Most tellingingly of all, and underlying how this becomes such an ingrained structural problem for a democratic society, “More than one-quarter of federal politicians go on to post-politics jobs for special interests, where their relationships can help open doors.”

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Even a billionaire-friendly piece like this in the AFR last month recognised the problem, though only acknowledged it as a applying in the US, where “the democratic playing field is being unbalanced by the ‘wealthification’ of politics.” In Australia, the author insisted, “Healthy checks and balances on our political ecosystem remain largely intact, and while billionaires have certainly used their wealth to push their agendas, it’s nowhere near the extent as the US. And it is usually more transparent.”

We are kidding ourselves if we take comfort from such declarations.

If all this were as straightforward as a regular class war, where people lined up exclusively in terms of their material interests, the whole thing would be much more manageable. But as we know, those class categories are constantly breached through appeals that attempt to align the interests of the wealthy with the values of the rest of us. The culture wars are, in large part, an elite strategy to make us all feel like we have something to gain from not levelling the playing field and it has been incredibly successful.

Historian James Livingston wrote the other day, “The cataclysms we call revolutions are uniformly preceded by cultural revolutions that create completely new subjectivities, and thus conflicting, ultimately irreconcilable ways of seeing and being in the world.” Neoliberalism—combined with the action of the culture wars—is this writ large, and the neoliberalism that made greed good has changed how we think about matters like inequality.

This is far from accidental.

Look at how elite opinion in the media and elsewhere in the political class rallied after the 2026 Budget to convince us that the interests of we-the-people are almost exactly aligned with the wealthiest amongst us. The government’s modest attempts to fix some obvious inequities in our tax system have been met with an outpouring of carefully constructed narratives to narrow the gap in sentiment between Plato’s two cities.

The legacy media in particular has filled with stories about “ordinary investors” and plucky young entrepreneurs—it could be any of us!—who will be disadvantaged by Jim Chalmers’ modest re-accounting. As Amy Remeikis wrote the other day, all the attention has been on the changes to wealth accumulation, while the fate of some of our most vulnerable citizens, whose lives will be damaged by massive cuts to the NDIS, has been glossed over. As well, she writes, there “was no examination of Labor’s ‘reforms’ to JobSeeker – again, because the Coalition agrees with not paying jobseekers a liveable wage, while continuing the punitive mutual obligations system.”

All of this rather undermined the suggestion in the AFR article that “If a billionaire pushes a perspective that is out of touch with the majority, the marketplace of ideas will eventually filter it out.” In fact, a significant percentage of the problem is that the “marketplace of ideas” is owned lock, stock and barrel by the billionaire class, or their acolytes, and the chances of them encouraging a reasonable debate is…well…look what has happened in the press since Budget night.

And I mean, the language gives the game away, doesn’t it? In a democracy, the space in which ideas are discussed and worked out shouldn’t be be a marketplace.

Australia may not yet qualify for the observation (often misattributed to John Steinbeck) that “Socialism never took root in America because the poor see themselves not as an exploited proletariat, but as temporarily embarrassed millionaires.” But our elites would have us believe that this is where the national mindset is at, and almost the sole role of the “marketplace of ideas” is to convince us of that idea.

In the end, the Oxfam report suggests a three-pronged strategy for dealing with the problem.

Radically reduce economic inequality Curb the political power of the super-rich Build the political power of many

Sometimes, when you set it out like this, such strategies can feel like the old joke about the economist lost on a desert island: assume a can opener. Be that as it may, Oxfam is right.

The first two points they make are closely aligned, in an almost chicken-and-egg manner. The third is where all our hope lies, and it ties in with a lot of the recent discussion about the role of parties and independents. As important as formal politics is, real change will only happen outside those institutional structures.

We’d better figure it out soon, too, because we stand on the brink. Things have got bad enough that a “party” like One Nation can present itself as a vehicle for disruption and, apparently, attract thirty-odd per cent of the vote. Except, I think the thing is, those rallying behind Hanson don’t feel what she is offering as disruption at all, but as resolution. Read this extraordinary account of a public meeting for the formation of new branch of One Nation in Taree to get a sense that something may actually be coming together beyond mere disruption.

Whether the current surge in support for One Nation ends up translating into seats, it nonetheless speaks to a massive and ongoing misalignment of values and prosperity that will only be addressed when stop we policing the boundaries between us and concentrate instead on building solidarity; and on telling a better story about what a diverse society means.

In the meantime, how does anyone expect to have a functioning society when the world’s “12 richest billionaires have more wealth than the poorest half of humanity”?

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