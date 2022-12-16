Before starting, I want to wish everyone a great Christmas and New Year and thank you for your continuing support. I have been proud to publish some great pieces by other writers too, and I will continue to do that in the New Year. Many thanks to my contributors. It’s been a busy year, with a new book on the shelves that looks like it is doing well 🤞. Keep an eye out for book-related events in the New Year, and maybe we can catch up at various writers’ festivals and the like. Thank you again, everyone, and take care.

Since Voices of Us came out on 1 December, I have done a bunch of interviews, and a question that often comes up is whether what happened at the federal election this year was a one-off event—with the rise of a larger-than-usual crossbench—or a sign of more permanent change. My money is on the latter, with some caveats, and part of the reason for that is that what happened on 21 May didn’t come out of nowhere—though it felt a little like it did—but was part of trends already in evidence.

The Australian Election Survey, put together by the School of Politics & International Relations at the ANU College of Arts & Social Sciences, was published recently and it is an important collection of data with insight into, not just the 2022 federal election, but precisely those broader trends that got us to that famous result.

The data bears out key points I make in Voices of Us about the changing political landscape, and it provides detail that wasn’t available before the election. The media mainly picked up on the Survey’s claim that, “Most Teal voters were not ‘disaffected Liberals’, but tactical Labor and Greens voters,” and I’ll say more about that claim below. But it is important to realise, the Survey covered much more ground than that nugget.

My book is a hopeful account of the process that got independents and Greens elected on 21 May, and I stick by that feeling of optimism; but the book is also an account of how our mainstream institutions remain vulnerable to corruption, the sort that happens on both sides of the law: out-and-out malfeasance, and the more insidious practices around influence pedalling. It is also a reminder that, whatever good happened at the last election, it was nothing more than the start of something, and we still have a long way to go to build the progressive, open, economically stable and egalitarian nation many of us want.

If you want to understand the risks we all face, the recent shootings on a property in Queensland remind us of how vulnerable society is to various forms of hatemongering and that the hate and insanity that motivated the Queensland shootings is an extreme version of ideas often normalised within mainstream political discourse, in the media and by politicians around the world.

These hate-filled, right-wing ideologies get traction in our society because they lean into (and yes, of course, distort) values that already exist in the mainstream, values with deep roots in patriarchy itself. The insanity is constantly normalised, creating a feedback loop between the centre and the extremes that breeds instability and an erosion of more civilised values. For instance, we make laws that imprison climate activists for peaceful protesting, while handing out subsidies to corporations whose entire business model is the sort of extraction that is bringing to the planet to brink of environmental collapse.

We routinely describe the former as “radicals” and the latter as pillars of society.

We have a long way to go, as Rachel Withers reminded us in her recent ‘Politics’ column:

We get so used to the bonkers shit that goes on in the Australian Senate that it starts to seem unremarkable. Frustrating, exasperating, eye-rolling, but also just the way it is, with its cast of zany characters making illogical, fantastical claims with their publicly funded platforms. So it was with the debate over Labor’s gas price caps in the Senate yesterday, as Opposition senators lined up to take stands against the legislation – legislation that was bold, but not particularly out there by international standards. …. How is it that these senators can continue to make conspiratorial claims from the floor of parliament, just days after a shooting clearly linked to anti-government conspiracies, and just hours after their leaders’ choked up condolence motions in the House of Reps?

Paul Keating once said that when you change the government you change the country, but a deeper insight is that when the political class consolidates around certain values, you set up the conditions for outcomes that are hard to control.

Hyperindividualism and theories of competition—as opposed to a sense of community and theories of cooperation—dominate most understandings of governance within the political class, and that situation arises in large part because politics for the last forty years has been based on neoliberal economic practices, practices predicated on an anti-democratic ethos. The architects of neoliberalism consciously set out to design institutions and practices of governance that took power away from citizens and installed it in various elite and technocratic bodies that operate outside citizen control, everything from the World Trade Organisation to the concept of “independent” central banks like the Reserve Bank here in Australia.

In short, neoliberalism has had a profound impact on Australian society. It substitutes market-derived solutions for social and political decision making, reduces the role of government, serves to favour capital accumulation and private control over public resources, as well as encourages austerity policies that limit workforce security and social investment. In addition, neoliberal reforms have led to industrial relations changes that weaken collective bargaining power of workers, resulting in weakened wages growth, limited flexibility for workers to improve job conditions, and reduced capacity of unions to act on behalf of their members. Furthermore, the shift towards competition amongst service providers causes higher costs for services with poorer outcomes, leaving those most vulnerable at risk of being worse off financially.

These changes are not a case of unintended consequences, but the system working as it was designed to do, and they still have broad support across the political “spectrum”, including amongst community independents who describe themselves as “centrists”, or as socially progressive and economically conservative. But I’m afraid that circle doesn’t square. Centrism is always just unexamined class politics.

When we fail to understand or contest these ideas, we leave ourselves vulnerable.

As Wendy Brown argues in her book, In the Ruins of Neoliberalism, neoliberal values and policy positions combine with “blinding assumptions about enduring Western values and institutions, especially progress and Enlightenment and liberal democracy, and…the unfamiliar agglomeration of elements in the rising Right—its curious combination of libertarianism, moralism, authoritarianism, nationalism, hatred of the state, Christian conservatism, and racism,” and give rise to the sort of insanity that manifests in the violence we saw the other day in outback Queensland.

A central goal of Voices of Us, then, is to alert us to the idea that there is a type of power that endures in a democracy, whatever the results of a given election, and that therefore, democracy must be about more than simply voting: it must be about community participation in all levels of government and business. I make the point that a certain level of continuity is desirable, that progressivism requires it, but nonetheless, the price of liberty is eternal vigilance against entrenched power. We must constantly guard against what the system analysts describe: that the person with the least integrity has the most options and therefore controls the system.

In this context, it is important to add, that whatever political differences I may have with the teals, they nonetheless represent the rebirth of a saner, more decent, and evidence-based centre-right politics, and we should be grateful for that. That their success has been predicated on deep community engagement is development anyone involved with politics should take to heart and learn from.

The AES data shows us that, despite the power of this status quo, change happens, and in 2022, change that had been building for a long time came to a head.

So, let’s dig in a bit.

Until the early 1980s, Australian politics was dominated by the fight between the conservative right of the country, represented by the Liberal–National Party Coalition (and its earlier iterations), and the working-class left of the country, represented by the Labor Party. To call this a two-party system was always a bit of a fudge, given that the Coalition itself consisted of two parties, the metropolitan-based Liberal Party and the rural-based National Party (and, later, the amalgamated LNP in Queensland). But the truth is, most people thought of the LNP as a single entity, and in many key respects it was. Certainly, the media presented it as such.

In the immediate aftermath of World War II, the arguments between the “two” major parties cleaved strongly to international divisions between left and right, between socialism and free-market economics, but by the time of the Hawke–Keating government, these categorisations were collapsing. Once the Labor Party went all-in on neoliberal economics—whatever social safety net they put in place with it—the old class divisions started to transform and lose their electoral power of definition, and our sense of personal and national identity shifted with it.

Inevitably, so did our voting habits, and just as inevitably, the political class have been slow to notice.

The biggest political story to emerge this year, then, was not just that Labor was returned to power for first time in nearly decade, but that the entire logic of our two-party system was undermined.

What emerges from the data provided by the AES is evidence of a realignment of the two-party system we have taken for granted, with both “major” parties diminished. The outlook, though, is particularly bleak for the once-mighty Liberal Party of Australia, and it is the nature of their decline that suggests the 2022 result is not an aberration but the consolidation of a long-term trend.

"I'm melting"

A key figure provided by the AES is that people “are more likely to switch their votes from election to election than ever before, with only 37 percent of voters supporting the same party at each election.”

This is an extraordinary figure and undermines completely the notion that Labor and the Coalition can rely on a cohort of “rusted on” voters to deliver them turns in government. And while this trend introduces some volatility into election outcomes, the main point to make is that it means voters are more open to alternatives than they have ever been, and that therefore many “truisms” of Australian politics no longer hold.

Further evidence that we are talking permanent electoral change, rather than just a 2022 aberration, emerges when we look at voting patterns based on age. What is important to note is that unlike in the past, where voters became more conservative as they aged, the 2022 election result suggests that this trend has been well and truly broken, which is further bad news for the Liberals.

The AES notes that, between the elections of 2016 and 2022, “Millennials record a large decline in Coalition support, falling from 38 percent to 25 percent in just two election cycles.” As well, the Coalition only picked up 26 per cent of votes from Generation Z—who were born after 1996, and so only voted in 2019 and 2022—while 67 per cent of that cohort voted either for the Greens or Labor. The AES notes that “no other generation records such skewed preferences at similarly early stages of the life course.”

Generation X, who are first recorded by the AES in 1987, show “40 percent reporting support for the Coalition, with a slight trend away from this level in the 35 years since.” And while Labor has lost direct support amongst this generation too, it has come back to them in two-party preferred terms “by Generation X’s turn towards the Greens.”

Again, all this suggests ongoing structural change, and bigger problems for the Coalition than for Labor—and for the Liberals than for the Nationals—patterns that are also reflected in the changing nature of class in Australia. The AES notes that, “class remains an important influence on voting, despite having declined from its peak in the 1950s,” and that the “modern expression of class is how people identify themselves, in the economic assets that they own, and the social capital they possess.”

The data shows that “working class voters remain more likely to vote Labor than Liberal”—contradicting the nonsense narrative we see throughout the right-wing media that the Liberals are now the party of the working class—but also that “their support for Labor has diminished over time.” So, while “48 percent of the working class voted Labor in 2016, this dropped to 38 percent in 2022,” and the “Liberal vote declined to a similar degree.”

To the extent that home ownership is an indicator of class and that it influences voting decisions, the news is, again, not good for the Liberal Party. As the number of people renting rather than owning increases, the demographic makeup of even “safe” Liberal seats changes, making them far less safe, as we saw in 2022.

The AES notes, “homeowners were more likely to vote for the Coalition in 2022, while renters were more likely to vote Labor,” but “the voting gap between homeowners and renters has reduced significantly since 2019. The proportion of homeowners voting for the Coalition declined from 50 to 38 percent, in favour of minor parties and independents, while the voting behaviour of renters was similar across the two elections.”

To get a full sense of what all this means, and how the changes call into question the ongoing viability of the Liberal Party, consider these results from the 2022 federal election.

Of the 15 electorates with the highest median income in the country, the Liberal Party now holds none of them. Zero. They used to hold 14 of the 20 wealthiest electorates in the country, and they now hold five. They lost support amongst the university educated and, incredibly, amongst those attending private schools. The party would need to win 18 seats to regain government at the next election, and analysis by David Tanner at The Australian suggested that if, as Peter Dutton and others have said, they were to concentrate on outer metropolitan seats rather than the “teal” seats they lost in 2022, they are likely fighting a losing numbers game.

This brings us to the AES suggestion that “teal” voters were more likely tactical Labor and Greens voters than disaffected Liberal voters:

Based on their recalled vote in the 2019 election,14 a majority of Teal supporters in 2022 were tactical voters intent on unseating the incumbent Liberal. Figure 3.2 shows that 31 percent of Teal voters had supported Labor in 2019 and a further 24 percent had supported the Greens. Just 18 percent said that they had voted for the Coalition. The view that Teal voters are ‘disaffected Liberals’ protesting the policies of their party therefore applies to less than one in five Teal voters. In contrast, by far the largest group are tactical voters who see their preferred party as nonviable in the electorate and use this information to defeat the most viable party—the Liberals. This is a level of tactical voting which far exceeds that found in most international studies.

I am waiting for someone with a better grasp of this sort of data than me to do a full analysis, so although the conclusion does strike me as problematic, I will wait to read that analysis before jumping to any conclusions. I will say that it is predicated on survey material based on how voters self-identify politically, and perhaps that gives an insight into, less their actual past voting record—these have been very safe Liberal seats—than their frustration of not having a real alternative to vote for. I mean, I don’t quite get why, if we are talking about closet Labor and Greens voters doing the damage, they weren’t showing up in past elections.

What I will say is that I think describing this sort of shift as tactical voting is something we might want to reconsider. Obviously, on one level, people are voting tactically, but surely the more salient point is that, when given a viable alternative, they took it. To dismiss this as mere tactics plays down the extent to which it was a conscious decision to vote for change of a particular sort, and perhaps that is what we should be focussing on.

Certainly, in Indi and Warringah, where independents were returned for second terms, the idea of tactical voting doesn’t make sense.

Anyway….

Whether we are moving to a permanent state of minority government remains to be seen, but one factor we should recognise that mitigates against this happening is preferential voting itself. As election analyst Ben Raue notes, the results of both federal and Victorian state elections produced incredibly disproportionate results, meaning that the number of seats parties won far outstripped the percentage of the vote they received. Raue writes of the Victorian result:

The Victorian lower house results showed a remarkable disconnect between voting trends and seat results. There was a clear swing against Labor – 5.8% on primary votes, and 2.4% on two-party-preferred votes – yet there was a gain of one seat for Labor. While Labor suffered a large primary vote swing, there was no increase in the Coalition vote – instead, the minor party vote increased significantly. But thanks to the single-member electorate system, that increasing minor party vote didn’t flow through into a larger crossbench, and instead the major parties largely held their own despite the lower vote,

This is a mainstream party bias built into our voting architecture, a classic example of how the power of the status quo maintains itself even as society changes.

Nonetheless, change is coming, and the biggest clue that the “major” parties themselves are aware of this is the fact that Liberal leader Peter Dutton conceded in a recent interview that he would be willing to do a deal with “teals”, with the crossbench, if that is what it took to form government. You could not get a clearer statement of the fact that the politicians themselves think the two-party system may well be in its death throes.

Is this a good thing?

I think it is because I don’t think a two-party system—even the one that we had in Australia—can really reflect the diversity of the nation. There are huge risks—manifest in the Morrison Government—that the consolidation of power in two blocks is to invite corruption and that that is a much bigger risk to democracy than the alleged instability that comes with giving the crossbench the balance of power.

And while there are risks in community independents governing merely in the interests of their own electorates, rather than risk the ire of their local support at making decisions that are good for the country, this is outweighed by the benefits of the process of community engagement itself.

The dispersed power of community consultation can make getting workable outcomes harder, but it is infinitely more democratic than the consolidation of power that happens through large parties who, inevitably, stop listening to their base, let alone the people who don’t vote for them.

This all raises another point about how we need to think beyond the usual frames of political discussion, and why the media needs to forget nearly everything they think they know about electoral politics.

Clearly, the Liberal Party need to rethink their election strategies, their representation, and, in fact, their entire raison d'être, if they are going to return to power, but to frame the issue in that way—as if the health of Australian democracy presumes a strong Liberal party—is deeply misleading.

That is to say, there is much talk amongst the political class that democracy requires a strong opposition to function properly, and there is some truth in that. But there is nothing in the logic of that claim that means the opposition must consist of a single, major party, let alone that it must be the Liberal Party of Australia.

If voters are convinced independents, or candidates from smaller parties, will represent their views and their values, the AES evidence shows they are more than willing than ever to give them their vote. This may be unwelcome news for the major parties—and on current trends, for the Liberals in particular—but voters are showing that they think it is good news for democracy.

